K’taka minister meets state Cong chief, sparks defection rumours

Cabinet minister Anand Singh on Monday met with state Congress president DK Shivakumar at the latter’s residence, fuelling speculations of possible defections from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh, the state minister for tourism, ecology and environment in the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government was seen leaving in a huff from Shivakumar’s house in a private car where he was captured by cameras outside the Congress president’s residence in upscale Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru.

However, speaking to reporters, Shivakumar and Singh said they had met regarding a tourism project in the Congress leaders’ assembly constituency.

“I had seen Tunga aarti. Aimed at developing tourism in our constituency, I had requested for a programme to be worked out so that similar aarti can be organised at the sangam (confluence) of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers near Mekedatu in my constituency. He (Singh) has said that he will send a team,” Shivakumar said, dismissing rumours of any political discussions having taken place between the two.

The meeting comes at a time when leaders of both national parties are claiming to be in touch with legislators, on the other side, who were willing to switch sides before the 2023 Assembly elections, adding to the already volatile political climate in the southern state.

Though Shivakumar said that Singh would not have come in full public view to discuss politics, the incident has raised many eyeballs as the convention would be that leaders or legislators from the opposition would meet the minister at their office or a place of their choosing and not the other way around.

“ I was on my way back from my brother-in-law’s place when Shivakumar called to discuss the project. Since I was passing by his residence, he invited me over for the discussion. There was nothing other than this,” Singh said. “Politics is done either at hotels or guest houses, not at home,” Shivakumar said.

Karnataka has seen its fair share of politics take place outside the seat of power (Vidhana Soudha) and play out in luxury resorts in Bengaluru and other places across the country.

Singh was among the 17 members of the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S)-Congress coalition government who defected after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, helping BS Yediyurappa and the BJP back to power in the state. Singh was a Cabinet minister while Yediyurappa was chief minister. He was again inducted into the Cabinet under Bommai. However, he was upset with Bommai and the BJP for giving him an ‘insignificant’ portfolio last year.

The divide within the BJP continues to grow under Bommai as leaders from within the saffron outfit and the Congress have been claiming to be in touch with legislators from opposite parties.The recent allocations of district in-charge ministers has only increased this divide.

Singh had battled hard to carve out a new district out of mineral-rich Ballari. Yediyurappa helped him in the endeavour but Bommai decided to make Singh in-charge of neighbouring Koppal, further aggravating the problems.

People aware of the developments have reiterated that several legislators, especially those who entered the party, are looking for a way back into the Congress. BJP legislators who had maintained a sense of ‘gratitude’ towards the people who helped the party back to power have also stated their concerns of being overlooked to placate ‘outsiders’.“You should ask them,” Bommai said when probed on the motive of the meeting between his Cabinet colleague and the state Congress president.

