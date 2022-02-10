K’taka schools to reopen amid differing voices on HC’s order

The Karnataka government on Thursday ordered the reopening of schools and colleges even as the high court’s decision to restrain students from wearing any kind of religious attire on educational institutions’ premises for the time being evoked a mixed response.

The interim order was released in the backdrop of a raging debate over hijab in Karnataka.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on Monday. Student organisation Campus Front of India (CFI), expressed displeasure over the high court (HC) order.“We are not satisfied with the decision of the Karnataka High Court which restricted students from wearing any religious attire to schools and colleges. We will wait till Monday and then contemplate our next course of action,” CFI state president Ataullah Punjalkatte said.

In agreement with the court orders, right wing organisation Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) said that they will “abide by the court’s decision.” HJV divisional general secretary Prakash Kukkehalli said, “We have made our stand clear that we will abide by the court’s decision. We are hopeful that students will return to colleges without their religious identities and focus on education.”

Hours after the HC decision, Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will direct the reopening of school up to Class 10 in the first phase from Monday onwards.

“In the second phase, we will take a decision on pre-university colleges and degree colleges,” Bommai said in Bengaluru after convening an urgent meeting with senior cabinet members.

Karnataka has been engulfed in the hijab row for over a month after at least eight Muslim girls from government pre-university college in Udupi started a protest on being denied entry to the classroom wearing headscarves.

The protest and the media attention triggered a conflict among the student community in the state with Muslim girls asserting the right to wear a hijab while the Hindu students countering it by wearing saffron shawls and turbans.

Following the incident, similar protests and face-offs were witnessed across several schools and colleges in Karnataka and other places in the country.

The Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has been accused of flaring up the issue to gain political mileage ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

“All students should be united and should study without holding any differences. Along with that, law and order should be maintained,” Bommai said.The schools and colleges were directed to be shut by the state government on Tuesday evening for three days in a bid to contain the growing instances of clashes between students trying to assert their religious identities.

Meanwhile, the CM said that he would hold a meeting with education and home minister, district commissioners’, superintendents of police, all deputy directors of public instruction among others on Friday evening to discuss the on-ground situation before reopening of educational institutions.

Bommai said that all his ministers will remain in constant touch with district officials and administration. “Till the time the HC orders don’t come out, we have to maintain a peaceful environment and continue the classes.”

“Police have been directed to ensure law and order while maintaining extreme restraint in dealing with students,” Karnataka’s home minister Araga Jnanendra told ANI.

“Police have made all arrangements. People should also cooperate with us. Our police are patient enough, but if they come to the street and they take action as per the law, the future of students will be in trouble,” he added.He added that students should not fall prey to “communal elements” who were trying to create discord in the society.

The Thursday’s order was passed by a three-judge bench of chief justice of Karnataka Ritu Raj Awasti, justice Krishna Dixit and justice Khazi Jaibunnisa Mohiuddin. The HC also refused to pass any interim order to grant relief to the eight students who have been protesting for the past month-and-a-half outside their classrooms at the Government Pre-University college in Udupi, which has since become the epicentre of the controversy.

Meanwhile, the tussle continues to go on between the groups in favour and against the decision.

The CFI has been accused of provoking the girls at the pre-university college to protest against the college authorities — a claim vehemently denied by the student organisation which has known affiliations to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

CFI has in turn been blaming the right wing organisations for fuelling the divide among children and providing saffron shawls to the students to counter the hijab wearing students of their own schools.

HT on Thursday had reported that saffron organisations had allegedly helped mobilise students within various colleges — including in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) college in Udupi — to face-off against each other.

Denying the charges, right wing organisations have counter alleged that it is the CFI that is brainwashing people.

“At least now let them go to school as they have exams coming up. Due to four-five students, education of lakhs of students in the state has been disturbed.We request the students to start attending the schools and respect the HC judgement,” said HJV’s Kukkehalli.

