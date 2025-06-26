Imphal, A Manipur-based civil society organisation has urged Kuki and Meitei legislators to rise above politics and take responsibility to solve the ethnic conflict in the state. Kuki, Meitei legislators urged to rise above politics to resolve ethnic conflict

The organisation - World Meetei Council - acknowledged that "wrongs have occurred on both sides" and asked how long the people should continue to bear the pain.

In a statement, the council said, "The conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted for over two years and two months, with countless lives disrupted, families shattered, and communities divided. Despite several efforts, the Centre has not been able to bring about the desired resolution."

The World Meetei Council asked Kuki and Meitei legislators "to rise above politics and take ownership of the crisis", and said the people were suffering the most.

"Above all, the most crucial role now lies with our MLAs. You have the people’s mandate. You must act. The Meitei and Kuki MLAs must engage with each other, not wait for external intervention. You must lead - because if our elected representatives do not act, then who will?" the Meitei organisation said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The central executive committee of the organisation met on Wednesday and held an in-depth discussion on the current situation in Manipur.

WMC strongly believes that a single but meaningful step in the right direction can begin the journey towards normalcy, the statement said.

Urging the authorities to open the Imphal International Airport to all citizens, the council said the Meitei community "must take the moral and social responsibility to ensure safety for all who arrive, regardless of community."

It also said that the "national highways must be made accessible to all" and every community - especially the Meiteis and the Kukis - must ensure safe passage, free from violence and intimidation.

"The recent gesture by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, in welcoming both Meitei and Kuki victims of the Ahmedabad air crash at Imphal Airport, is a positive and symbolic move in the right direction," it said.

"We are destined to live together. Let time and collective effort show us the path to peace," it added.

