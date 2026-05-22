Kuki-Zo Council appeals for peace, calls for return of all hostages in Manipur

The Kuki-Zo Council on Friday appealed for peace amid escalating tensions in Manipur, urging all armed groups to refrain from violence and calling for the immediate handover of all hostages, whether “alive or dead”, to authorities and their families.

A twin ambush at separate locations killed three church leaders in Kangpokpi district and one Naga man in Noney district on May 13. Kuki and Naga bodies have said 48 people (28 Kukis and 20 Nagas) have been held hostage. (PTI)

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The apex body of the Kuki-Zo communities also urged the government to act impartially and ensure the safety and security of civilians.

A twin ambush at separate locations killed three church leaders in Kangpokpi district and one Naga man in Noney district on May 13. Kuki and Naga bodies have said 48 people (28 Kukis and 20 Nagas) have been held hostage.

Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam maintained that over 38 people belonging to both communities were being held.

On May 14, the United Naga Council issued an ultimatum to the Manipur government demanding the immediate release of the hostages. A day later, 14 hostages each from the Kuki and Naga communities were released. The six remaining Naga hostages include two pastors.

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{{^usCountry}} The body made the statement on Friday pursuant to the declaration adopted during a leaders’ consultative meeting held on Thursday at Kuki Inpi Churachandpur (KIC) Hall, Tuibuong, Churachandpur, Manipur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body made the statement on Friday pursuant to the declaration adopted during a leaders’ consultative meeting held on Thursday at Kuki Inpi Churachandpur (KIC) Hall, Tuibuong, Churachandpur, Manipur. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Leaders of various tribes, chiefs’ associations, church forums, philanthropic groups, MLAs, and Suspension of Operations (SoO) leaders attended the meeting, where it was unanimously resolved to work towards peace, understanding, and peaceful coexistence. The meeting also appealed for “peace, harmony, and brotherhood with our Naga brothers in Manipur in the true spirit of Christianity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leaders of various tribes, chiefs’ associations, church forums, philanthropic groups, MLAs, and Suspension of Operations (SoO) leaders attended the meeting, where it was unanimously resolved to work towards peace, understanding, and peaceful coexistence. The meeting also appealed for “peace, harmony, and brotherhood with our Naga brothers in Manipur in the true spirit of Christianity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In the interest of humanity, justice, and peace, we earnestly request all concerned and responsible parties to hand over all hostages, whether alive or dead, to the appropriate authorities and the concerned families without delay,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the interest of humanity, justice, and peace, we earnestly request all concerned and responsible parties to hand over all hostages, whether alive or dead, to the appropriate authorities and the concerned families without delay,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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The KZC also urged the government and security forces to act impartially to ensure the safety and security of all civilians and to work sincerely towards restoring normalcy, trust and confidence among the public.

“At this sensitive and critical juncture, we firmly believe that dialogue, mutual respect, and reconciliation must prevail over violence and confrontation,” the statement said.

The Kuki-Zo apex body added that lasting peace can only be achieved through understanding, cooperation, and collective responsibility.

The hostage crisis is the latest in a series of crises in Manipur, where ethnic violence has continued sporadically despite the deployment of thousands of security personnel. The state’s Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have shut each other out from the areas they dominate since ethnic clashes began in May 2023, leaving at least 260 people dead and displacing 60,000.

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The clashes first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities. They later involved almost every community in the state. The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, largely live in the Imphal valley. The Kukis, predominantly Christian, reside in the hills.

Chief minister N. Biren Singh has maintained that there are no buffer zones dividing communities in the state, but the government has identified certain sensitive areas. His government was formed in February, nearly a year after the imposition of President’s Rule. The new government includes representatives from all three major communities as part of an attempt to maintain ethnic balance.

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