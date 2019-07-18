Today in New Delhi, India
Kulbhushan Jadhav Verdict: Will revert to ICJ if Pakistan disobeys verdict, says Harish Salve

Islamabad will have to allow consular access to Jadhav under the judgement, Salve said. There is an ‘obligation of result’ from the actions of Pakistan, which has to do everything to make the Vienna Convention a reality, he added.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2019 00:59 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Kulbhushan Jadhav,Harish Salve,kulbhushan jadhav verdict
Senior advocate Harish Salve expressed delight over the ICJ ruling on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav. (ANI Photo )

Senior advocate Harish Salve expressed delight over the ICJ ruling on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, and cautioned Islamabad that failure to implement it in any respect will mean another litigation in the apex court and possibly UN sanctions.

Addressing journalists in India House, Salve, who represented India in the case, said if necessary, Pakistan will have to amend its military laws to ensure that Jadhav gets a fair trial, as promised by the country’s constitution.

“This is a victory if the rule of law, it has gladdened hearts. Pakistan’s conduct is under watch. If there is another farcical attempt from Pakistan, we will be back in the court”, Salve said, adding that the judgement had restored faith in the rule of law.

Islamabad will have to allow consular access to Jadhav under the judgement, Salve said. There is an ‘obligation of result’ from the actions of Pakistan, which has to do everything to make the Vienna Convention a reality, he added.

According to Salve, the judgement amounted to “trenchant indictment” of Pakistan’s stand and arguments in the case.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 00:51 IST

