KV Rajendranath Reddy takes charge as new DGP

In a sudden move, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday named K V Rajendranath Reddy as its new director general of police (DGP). Reddy will be replacing Gautam Sawang from the post.The reason for Sawang’s sudden transfer are not immediately known.

Sawang has been asked to report to the government in the general administration department for further posting, until further orders. Before taking charge as the DGP, Reddy, 1992-batch officer of Andhra cadre, had been working as the director general of police (intelligence).

Sawang, the 1986-batch IPS officer of Andhra cadre, was appointed as the DGP on June 1, 2019, a day after Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the chief minister on May 31. He was considered a favourite of the chief minister and had been in the cross hairs of the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Day 1.

The TDP leaders had previously accused Sawang of behaving like a YSR Congress party leader and resorting to alleged witch-hunt of the former party’s leaders. The party had been demanding Sawang’s sacking from the DGP post for quite some time.

On the other hand, Reddy, who maintains a low profile, has earlier worked as deputy commissioner of police (DCP) East Zone in Hyderabad, as Vijayawada Railway superintendent of police (SP) and Vijayawada city police commissioner.

On Monday evening, the chief minister also transferred senior IAS officer Praveen Prakash — who was working as principal secretary in the chief minister’s office (CMO) — as the resident commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prakash had held this post during the regime of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, before moving to the CMO.

Interestingly, Prakash, a 1994-batch IAS officer, will be relieving his wife Bhavana Saxena, who had been holding the post of resident commissioner till now. She has been appointed as joint secretary in the Union ministry of external affairs on central deputation.