KYC fraud: Mumbai senior citizen duped by cyber fraudster of Rs 3.18 lakh

KYC fraud: Mumbai senior citizen duped by cyber fraudster of Rs 3.18 lakh

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:38 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: A senior citizen (67) from Borivali was duped by a cyber fraudster of Rs 3.18 lakh.

The fraudster posed as an executive from a popular e-wallet service provider and under the pretext of updating his KYC (Know Your Customer) details he ricked him into sharing his bank details, including OTPs (one-time passwords).

The accused used these details and fraudulently transferred money to another bank account.

The complainant is a retired government employee and lives in a Borivali (West) housing complex, the police said,

On Sunday morning, he received a call from one Abhishekh Choudhary, who identified himself as an executive of a popular e-wallet service provider’s Delhi office. He told him he would not be able to use the e-wallet service, as his KYC details have not been updated.

“He told the complainant that he needed to pay a one-time fee of Rs 10, if he wants to update the KYC detail. The senior citizen paid Rs 10 four times as per Choudhary’s instructions and also shared OTPs with him,” said an officer from the Borivali police station.

When the accused asked the complainant for his debit card details he suspected trouble and disconnected the phone call, the first information report (FIR) stated.

Soon, the complainant immediately found out that Rs 3,17,800 has been debited from his bank account.

The complainant has filed an FIR against Choudhary.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

The police have begun an investigation and are in the process of obtaining the details of the unauthorised transactions from the bank and the e-wallet service provider.

Maharastra cyber police recently issued an advisory about how such frauds are being done regularly and has also given the following tips to the public:

* Not to believe the messages or calls in the name of updating of KYC documents

* KYC is only done face-to-face at authorised centres, and not via mobile phone or SMS (short message service).

* Never share OTPs (one-time passwords) with any person, not even with the bank executives. No bank asks for OTPs from its customers

* While doing every transaction on e-wallet or UPI (Unified Payments Interface) platforms always carefully read the message before making the transaction

Fraudsters trick the public into clicking some options for fraudulent transactions by distracting your attention.

* Avoid making your phone number public on social media sites

* Always use genuine software on your smartphones

* If a customer ever comes across a suspicious message, s/he must never click the links given in such text messages

* Never share bank account credentials on Google view forms.

