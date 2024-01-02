Kyiv under Russian missile attack; 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in air: Ukraine

Ukraine's air defence systems were engaged in repelling Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on Tuesday, reported Reuters quoting the military administration. Smoke rises over a residential building after a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 29, 2023.(Reuters)

In a tense escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine's military earlier raised air alerts, cautioning citizens about the imminent threat of Russian missile strikes.

The alert came after Russia launched a barrage of 35 attack drones at Ukraine in the early hours of Monday, according to statements from Ukraine's air force.

"Missile danger in areas where the air alert is on! Threat of launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air," warned the Ukrainian air force via Telegram.

The Ukrainian air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed all 35 attack drones launched by Russia. However, the destruction of the drones has now put Ukraine on high alert for a new and heightened threat of Russian missile strikes.

The situation is particularly concerning as the Ukrainian military underscores the deployment of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the region, ready to launch cruise missiles.

The air force had also reported the takeoff of Tu-95s on December 29. On that day, Russia launched a wave of strikes across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, which killed 39 people.

The Tu-95MS, also known by its NATO reporting name "Bear," is a strategic bomber and missile platform that has been a prominent part of the Russian Air Force since the Cold War era. Developed by the Soviet Union, the Tu-95MS is a long-range, turboprop-powered bomber that has seen various modifications and upgrades over the years.

The Tu-95MS can carry a variety of payloads, including conventional or nuclear bombs. Over the years, it has also been adapted to carry cruise missiles, which gives it the ability to engage targets at a considerable distance without entering heavily defended airspace.

