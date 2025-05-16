Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Labour laws must be pro-industry and pro-labour, says UP CM

PTI |
May 16, 2025 07:14 PM IST

Labour laws must be pro-industry and pro-labour, says UP CM

Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that labourers and industrialists are complimentary forces and not rivals, according to a statement.

Labour laws must be pro-industry and pro-labour, says UP CM
Labour laws must be pro-industry and pro-labour, says UP CM

During a review meeting of the Labour and Employment Department, the chief minister said, "Balanced labour laws, which are both pro-industry and pro-labour, are essential for the state's industrial growth."

Adityanath directed officials to simplify labour laws to ease industrial operations while simultaneously safeguarding workers from exploitation and unfair treatment. To achieve the government's goal of "Har haath ko kaam" , he stressed the imperative of strengthening industries, highlighting that industrial expansion, not closure, is the key to creating more employment opportunities.

He stressed on the importance of ensuring fair wages and insurance coverage for workers, providing protection for them and their families in case of accidents. He affirmed the state government's commitment to protecting workers' rights while actively promoting Uttar Pradesh as a leading worker-friendly and industry-supportive state.

Addressing the issue of child labour, the chief minister called for their rehabilitation not just through basic livelihood support, but by integrating them with schemes like the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and other sponsored programmes. He described this as a social responsibility vital for securing the future of the next generation.

Furthermore, Adityanath directed the transformation of 'Labour Addas' into model centres, equipped with dormitories, toilets, drinking water, canteens offering meals for a nominal 5-10, and training facilities.

He also instructed officials to conduct skill mapping for unorganised sector workers and implement a system to ensure they receive minimum wages, aiming to transition the unorganized workforce into an organised labour force.

For construction workers seeking employment abroad, the chief minister mandated technical training alongside language training specific to their destination country, deeming it essential for their efficiency and safety.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Labour laws must be pro-industry and pro-labour, says UP CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On