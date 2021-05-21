Home / India News / Labour ministry hikes variable dearness allowance for workers in central sphere
india news

Labour ministry hikes variable dearness allowance for workers in central sphere

Talking to PTI, Chief Labour Commissioner Central (CLC) D P S Negi said, "the dearness hike ranges from ₹105 to ₹210 per month for workers in the central sphere".
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:31 PM IST
In a statement, the labour ministry said it has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from April 1, 2021.(Getty images)

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Friday announced a hike in variable dearness allowance for more than 1.5 crore workers in the central sphere by 105 to 210 per month.

The hike, which will be effective from April 1, 2021, will also result in an increase in rate of minimum wages for central sphere employees and workers.

It will be for scheduled employment in central sphere and applicable to the establishments under the authority of central government, railway administration, mines, oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the central government. These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers.

Talking to PTI, Chief Labour Commissioner Central (CLC) D P S Negi said, "the dearness hike ranges from 105 to 210 per month for workers in the central sphere".

In a statement, the labour ministry said it has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from April 1, 2021.

This will be a major relief to different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere at a time when the country is struggling with the second wave of the Co-19 pandemic, it added.

The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), a price index compiled by the Labour Bureau.

The average CPI-IW for of July to December 2020 was used for undertaking the latest VDA revision.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the revision will benefit about 1.50 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere across the country. "This hike in VDA will support these workers particularly in the current pandemic times".

The enforcement of Minimum Wages Act in the central sphere is ensured through the Inspecting Officers of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country for employees engaged in the scheduled employment in the central sphere.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP