Labourer killed, 25 injured as van crashes into tree in Thane

One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a tempo turtled near Saket bridge in Kapurbawdi area of Thane, on Sunday. According to one police officer, the driver of the tempo was inebriated at the time of the crash.

The accident took place at 9am when the tempo, carrying around 26 labourers, was heading towards Mulund.

“The contract labourers were going for the tree pruning work. Around 26 labourers were found injured on the spot after the accident,” said a senior officer from Thane traffic department.

On further inquiry we learned that the driver was drunk and lost control of the tempo. The vehicle then collided into a tree on the side of the road and flipped over,” he added.

“One labourer, Alam Mohammad Shaikh, 19, was declared dead on arrival at the civil hospital due to serious head injuries,” said AV Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kapurbawdi police station.

According to the police officer, seven of the injured victims have been shifted to Jupiter Hospital, while five are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital. All are in a stable condition. The remaining suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

“A case has been registered under sections 304, 338, 134 of the IPC and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act against the driver who fled from the spot soon after the accident,” added Deshmukh.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 04:16 IST