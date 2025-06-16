Leh, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, the chairman and chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council , Kargil, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Monday and submitted a memorandum, which among other things sought a special package of ₹1,000 crore to complete the vital infrastructure projects. LAHDC Kargil chairman meets Sitharaman, seeks ₹ 1,000 crore special package

Akhoon during the meeting presented a comprehensive memorandum outlining several key developmental and infrastructural demands concerning the Kargil district, an official said.

The memorandum emphasized the urgent needs of the region and sought the Union Finance Ministry’s intervention in key sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, governance and tourism, he added.

The official said that a special package of ₹1,000 crore was requested to complete vital infrastructure projects stalled due to insufficient funding.

The finances in Ladakh have become a big problem in the current financial year due to ₹1,266 crore worth cuts in the budget by the Finance Ministry.

Among the other key demands presented include an upgradation of the existing 100-bed district hospital to a 200-bed hospital, establishment of a super specialty hospital or a Mini AIIMS and runway expansion and immediate commencement of civil air operations from Kargil, the official said.

The chairman of LAHDC, Kargil, also demanded a separate women’s college in Sankoo and immediate operationalization of the sanctioned engineering college with full faculty and infrastructure support.

It was urged that funds allocated to the LAHDC be made non-lapsable to ensure efficient utilization and multi-year planning and enhancement of the LAHDC Capex grant to ₹500 crore annually.

Akhoon also called for a dedicated tourism promotion fund to unlock the region’s potential for eco, adventure and cultural tourism.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Finance Ministry for its continued support to the Ladakh region and emphasized that fulfillment of these demands would play a transformative role in Kargil’s future.

Akhoon said a robust healthcare, educational infrastructure and financial empowerment of local bodies are essential for sustainable and inclusive development.

Sitharaman, who is currently on a four-day visit to Ladakh, met Lieutenant Governor Brig B D Mishra and other senior officers of the UT administration earlier on Sunday.

“Lt Governor Brig B D Mishra and first lady Neelam Mishra met Finance Minister, who is on a four-day visit to Ladakh. The LG discussed various issues related to the development of Ladakh with the Finance Minister,” the LG’s office said in a post on X.

She virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation of several projects.

On the third day of her visit, Sitharaman laid the foundation stone of Mini Planetarium and Astro Globe Hanle Dark Sky reserve in Hanle.

The Union minister visited Rongdo Valley and Nyoma village. Sitharaman also visited Sindhu Ghat and offered prayers.

She interacted with Padma Shri awardee and Thiksey Gompa head Thiksay Khenpo Rinpoche, and Hemis Gompa, a Buddhist monastery of the Drukpa Lineage, on Sunday.

The Union minister also visited the exhibition of local handicrafts and handloom products by self-help groups and local entrepreneurs.

She interacted with the artisans, women-led self-help groups and local entrepreneurs, who showcased traditional crafts, handloom textiles and sustainable innovations at their stalls.

Sitharaman virtually inaugurated several developmental projects in Leh, reaffirming the Centre's commitment of inclusive growth and infrastructure development in the region.

