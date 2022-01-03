Lakhimpur charge sheet names Mishra

LAKHIMPUR KHERI/LUCKNOW:

Investigators probing the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence filed a charge sheet against 14 people on Monday, naming the son of junior home minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ as the main accused and citing witness statements to confirm his presence at the spot during the incident.

Four farmers and a journalist were allegedly mowed down by the minister’s son, Ashish Mishra, and others during a farm protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. A special investigation team (SIT), which filed the charge sheet on Monday, told the local court last month that it was a “well-planned conspiracy”.

The SIT filed the 5,000-page charge sheet in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Chinta Ram on Monday. It included thousands of pages of case diary, and documentary, scientific, forensic, physical and electronic evidence, said senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav.

“Witnesses in the case confirmed Ashish Mishra’s presence on the spot and the same are part of the case diary,” said Yadav. Mishra had repeatedly denied being present at the spot when violence broke out. The SIT included the statements of 200 witnesses in the charge sheet, and named Ashish Mishra as the main accused.

But family members of the victims alleged that the government was protecting the minister by not naming him in the charge sheet.

“The SIT is playing at the hands of the government that seems adamant on saving Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’. The minister is the real mastermind of the incident and justice will not be done till the time he is put behind bars,” alleged Sukhwinder Singh, the father of 18-year-old Gurvinder Singh,who was killed on October 3.

Amaan Ahmad, who represents the farmers in the case, said they were angered over the omission despite the minister being named in the initial police complaint. “The SUV that mowed down farmers is also registered in Teni’s name. We will appeal in the court for proper investigation into the case,” he said.

The violence sparked nationwide condemnation and energised Opposition parties to demand the minister’s resignation, months before high-stakes polls in the crucial state. In the previous winter session of Parliament, several opposition parties disrupted proceedings to demand Ajay Mishra’s removal.

The initial complaint into the case only named Ashish Mishra and unknown persons. Subsequent investigation by the SIT identified 12 other accused. In the charge sheet, the SIT added a 14th accused -- Virendra Shukla, a relative of the minister who is yet to be arrested.

The 13 accused were charged under sections 147(rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly ), 307(attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 427(mischief causing damage ), 34(acts done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),and Section 177 (wilfully disobeying directions) and B177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, said Yadav.

The people in jail are Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das who is a relative of the Lucknow-based businessman, his aide Nandan Singh Bisht, his private security guard Latif alias Kaale, and driver Shekhar Bharti, who were said to be present in one of the three SUVs in Mishra’s cavalcade.

The SIT filed additional charges under section 3/25 of the Arms Act against Sumit Jaiswal, section 30 of the Arms Act against Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Latif alias Kaale and Satyam Tripathi and section 5/27 of the Arms Act against Nandan Singh Bisht, said Yadav.

Virendra Shukla’s name was added in the charge sheet under section 201 of the IPC (disappearance of evidence) and he was called to the court on January 10.

Four farmers and a journalist died when an SUV owned by Ajay Mishra ran over farmers from behind in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. In the ensuing violence, three more people — two of whom were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and one was the driver of the car — were killed

On December 14, a court in Uttar Pradesh added stringent sections of the IPC and Arms Act, including attempt to murder, to the First Information Report (FIR) after the SIT said that incident was “well planned” and “deliberate”.

The prosecution urged the court to exclude copies of case diary and some other documents from a list of papers to be disclosed to the accused, said Yadav. It will not be in public interest to do so, he added.

Some family members of the farmers killed on October 3 expressed discontent over the charge sheet. “Police officials promised us to ensure that all accused of the incident will be put behind bars. But they are clearly saving the mastermind Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’,” said Jagdeep Singh, son of Nacchhatar Singh, a father killed in the violence.

The Opposition criticised the government over the development.

“The BJP has a washing machine. After getting washed in this special BJP washing machine, a criminal doesn’t look criminal anymore,” said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. “The 5000 page charge sheet is actually a black box of the double engine government of the BJP,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted ,” The whole country has seen the truth of the 5000-page chargesheet in the form of a video, yet the Modi government is trying to save the accused. India is a witness!”

