Lalitpur victim’s mother recounts horror of apathy

Lalitpur and Kanpur: “I feel safer,” the 13-year-old girl said from somewhere inside the tiny dark room, a sizeable portion of which is occupied by large sacks stuffed with straw.

“You watch, I’ll be able to fight,” a brief pause later she adds, the firmness in her voice palpable.

After spending five days under the protection of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the survivor of the Lalitpur gang rape case was escorted home by a bunch of police personnel in two multi-utility vehicles. Along with the child was her mother who was allowed to be by her side in the CWC’s shelter.

While the mother tried to set the chaotic little house in order on Saturday afternoon, and tended to her seven other younger children, the girl went into a dark corner of the house, refusing to emerge. “She has only been crying all through. I am trying to make her forget what happened, but she keeps getting reminded of it,” said the mother.

The entire Pali police station staff was transferred on May 3 after it emerged that the girl was kidnapped and gang raped for four days in Bhopal, and then allegedly raped again by the station house officer (SHO) when she went to record her statement on April 27. This has made the family confident to fight on, but their anger hasn’t subsided.

“I knew the SHO (Tilakdhari Saroj) was a bad man, but I didn’t know he was a demon,” the mother, squatting under the sun outside her house, said. “Just because you have a powerful government job, you do not get a right over our bodies,” she added.

For now, the SHO, four gang rape suspects, and the survivor’s aunt – accused of abetting the child’s abduction – have been arrested.

While there are five men accused of rape, the mother is particularly angry with the SHO. “The police are known to recover even dead bodies from under the water. Here, no one even cared to trace my living daughter for over a week,” she said.

She said that her complaints about a similar case involving her daughter back in November 2021 went unheeded for long. This attitude, she said, eventually created the latest situation where the girl was kidnapped and repeatedly raped.

In the previous case being referred to by the mother, she told the court in her application that her daughter was allegedly gang raped by two men when she was visiting the fields to relieve herself around 4am on November 7. The mother alleged that her child was gang raped at knife point by Chandan Aharwar and Mahendra Chaurasia – local villagers who are also accused in the latest gang rape case. She was eventually rescued by the mother who came looking for her.

“They approached the local police, but the SHO Saroj refused to register an FIR and didn’t get the child medically examined,” the family’s lawyer, Hardayal Singh Lodhi, summed up the complaint.

On November 24, the mother approached the court for registration of an FIR. Her complaint named not only the rape suspects, but also accused the SHO of being hand-in-glove with the alleged assaulters.

The court sought the local police’s response on the allegations.

In his response to the court, a copy of which is with HT, a sub-inspector working under the SHO said that no evidence was found in support of the allegations and accused the child’s mother of being a “habitual” complainant.

“Based on this response, the court rejected our appeal for an FIR. But, as per procedure, it asked for the girl’s statement to be recorded in court on April 25,” said Lodhi.

Amid all this, both parties filed additional complaints against each other. The girl’s family approached the court alleging further sexual assaults, and the rival party filed a case in the police station, accusing the mother of threatening them with fake rape cases.

“The child’s mother had falsely implicated my older son (Jagannath) too of rape, nine years ago. Jagannath spent two months in jail and was freed of the charges only after we gave in to the woman’s blackmail and paid her ₹50,000,” said Dayalu Aharwar, father of Raj Bhan, who is now in jail in the latest gang rape case. The police could not immediately confirm his claim.

A case was also filed by the survivor against her parents, accusing them of compelling her to file “fake cases” against others. “My child is innocent and was misled by the SHO to file that FIR against us,” said the girl’s stepfather.

The woman denied allegations of any such blackmail.

She pointed to her 40 square yard house constructed under the PM Awas Yojna and the holes in her children’s clothes. “If I was into blackmailing and making money, would this be our living condition? Wouldn’t the money show on us,” she said.

Nikhil Pathak, Lalitpur superintendent of police, said a committee has been formed to look into all the complaints filed by the victim’s family. The committee is also probing why an FIR in the November gang rape case wasn’t filed. “The FIR should have been filed because it was a congnizable offence,” said Pathak.

Ahead of recording her statement in court as per schedule on April 25, the girl was abducted on April 22.

Two senior police officers privy to the probe said on condition of anonymity that call detail records revealed that the SHO was in contact with the alleged abductors during the period of the child’s disappearance.