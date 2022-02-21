Lalu gets five years in jail, fined 60 lakh in fifth fodder scam case

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Ranchi on Monday sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹60 lakh on him in the ₹139-crore Doranda treasury case related to the fodder scam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The special court of SK Shashi had on Tuesday held Yadav and 74 others guilty in the fifth fodder scam case, pertaining to illegal withdrawal of ₹139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

The ailing 73-year-old politician was earlier sentenced in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries in the fodder scam. He has challenged all those convictions in the Jharkhand High Court and gradually secured bail. A sixth and final case, pertaining to fraudulent withdrawals from Banka treasury in Bihar, is still under trial.

Prabhat Kumar, Lalu’s lawyer, said they would challenge the judgement in the High Court and expressed confidence of securing bail for the RJD chief soon.

The politician attended the sentencing through video conferencing from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where he was shifted within hours after being sent to Hotwar jail post-conviction in this case on Tuesday last.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will move the high court once we get a copy of the order. We will also apply for bail which we are confident of getting soon as he has already served more than half of the time in jail which is a ground for bail under CrPC. He was in jail from December 2017 to April 2021 when he secured bail in the Dumka treasury case,” said Kumar.

Besides Lalu, the court also sentenced 39 other convicts in the case with jail terms varying from three to five years and monetary fine ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹2 crore.

“Today the court sentenced 40 convicts including 38 who were sent to jail on Tuesday and two other who had not appeared on the judgment day. Lalu Prasad has been convicted under section 120 (B) of the IPC and section 13 (2) of corruption Act. Lalu Prasad got five years jail and ₹60 lakh fine, four other convicts got jail term of five years. Maximum fine of ₹2 crore has been slapped against supplier Tribhuwan Prasad and another supplier Mohammed Saeed got a fine of ₹1.5 crore,” said CBI counsel BMP Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fodder case pertains to illegal withdrawals worth ₹950 crore from various government treasuries for fictitious expenditure on fodder and other requirements for cattle during Lalu’s term as Bihar chief minister.

The CBI had registered 53 separate cases in 1996 after the matter was first unearthed by then Chaibasa deputy commissioner Amit Khare. In 1997, the CBI named Prasad as an accused in the matter.

Of the 53 cases, the Doranda treasury case – number RC 47 (A)/96 – proved to be the biggest one as it involved the largest number of accused and the highest amount of defalcation money.

In 2005, the central probe agency had framed charges against 170 people in the matter. While 55 of them died during the course of trial, eight others turned approvers. Two others pleaded guilty while six of them are absconding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}