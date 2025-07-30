New Delhi, In a vivid resurrection of forgotten voices, ancient ballads, and mystical legends, a new anthology by senior politician Lalu Prasad Yadav and author Nalin Verma brings together four timeless folk tales "Sorthi-Brijbhar", "Bharthari-Pingla", "Heer-Ranjha", and "Saranga-Sadabrij". Lalu Prasad Yadav co-writes anthology of folk legends rooted in Gorakhnathi tradition

Rooted in the life and teachings of Yogi Gorakhnath, the revered 11th century mystic whose inclusive religious philosophy deeply influenced the Sufi and Bhakti movements in India, these stories offered in "Lores of Love and Saint Gorakhnath" were once sung by itinerant yogis of the Gorakhnath sect, accompanied by the melancholic notes of the sarangi.

It is published by Penguin Random House India .

"Over the years, these ballads became a source of sustenance for folklorists and folk theatre artists, who performed at wedding parties and religious events. I am very passionate about these stories. I got the folklorists to perform when I became the chief minister of Bihar in 1990.

"I still invite them to perform when I find time. I shared these stories with Nalin Verma, who has carried out extensive research to present these stories here. I am greatly thankful to him for writing these stories, which have been a part of our culture and our heritage," writes Yadav, the national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and former chief minister of Bihar, in the book's introduction.

For the unversed, originally preserved through oral tradition and rich with fantastical elements genies, fairies, ghostly figures, and divine sages these ballads have long been central to regional performance traditions across melas, weddings, and spiritual gatherings.

Through narratives that combine magical realism with lived experiences, the book sheds light on how marginalised communities used folklore as a vehicle of resistance, transformation, and spiritual inquiry.

According to the publisher, this anthology not only documents these stories with historical sensitivity and literary finesse but also offers a "critical lens into their enduring social and philosophical resonance.

Also, at the heart of each tale lies the Gorakhnathi worldview fluid, inclusive, and radically humanist "blurring the lines between religion, caste, and creed".

"I believe 'Lores of Love and Saint Gorakhnath' offers a rare glimpse into a world where folklore and faith come together to illuminate universal truths of love, loss, longing, and transcendence," Gurveen Chadha, executive editor of 'Ebury Press' and 'Penguin Veer' at PRHI.

The book, priced at ₹399, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

