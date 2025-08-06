New Delhi, To provide direct connectivity to the Khatu Shyam temple from Ringas in Rajasthan, a new 17-km line project has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹254 crore and land acquisition has been taken up, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. Land acquisition initiated for new line from Ringas to Khatu Shyam temple: Railway minister

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said, "Ringas, which serves as the rail head for Khatu Shyam Ji temple, is presently connected to Delhi by 8 pairs of Mail/Express train services. Of these, 3 pairs of services are operating as daily service."

"To provide direct connectivity to Khatu Shyam Ji, Ringas-Khatu Shyam Ji new line project has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹254 crore. An outlay of ₹43 crore has been allocated for the year of 2025-26. Land acquisition has been taken up," he added.

According to Vaishnaw, a total of 4.98 lakh and 1.25 lakh reserved passengers travelled between Ringas and Delhi Area in 2024-25 and 2025-26 , respectively.

"Moreover, during the period of 2024-25 and 2025-26 overall average occupancy of trains running between Ringas and Delhi Area has been more than 100 per cent," the minister said.

Responding to questions on whether a train route from Alwar via Nuh-Ferozepur Jhirka, approved in the 2013-14 budget, has been started, Vaishnaw said, "The new railway line project from Delhi to Alwar via Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka was included in the budget, subject to requisite approvals."

"Accordingly, a survey was conducted and a Detailed Project Report was made. Due to low traffic projections, the project could not be taken forward. Moreover, Delhi to Alwar is already connected via Rewari," he added.

Vaishnaw said that presently, 29 pairs of trains connect Kota to Jaipur and Kota is also connected to Ringas by three pairs of regular trains.

"Further, 3 pairs of special trains are also being operated which cater to the needs of the Kota-Jaipur-Ringas sector," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.