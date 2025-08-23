Aligarh , Police in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh have attached land worth ₹33 crore, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. Land worth ₹ 33 crore attached in UP's Aligarh following court order

The action was taken under section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita , they added.

"Aligarh Police has attached land worth approximately ₹33 crore from the possession of land mafia under section 107 of BNSS. In accordance with the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath ji's zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals and instructions to take action against land mafias, the Tappal police station of Aligarh district confiscated land worth approximately ₹33 crore from the possession of land mafia," the statement said.

As part of a campaign being run in the Tappal police station area, a piece of land measuring 15,200 square metres and a vehicle worth ₹16 lakh were confiscated from the possession of the accused who were allegedly causing economic and material loss to the common people by buying and selling land, it added.

According to a police spokesperson, Saturday's action came following an order from a local court.

Police have already booked two men Mohammad Sharib Tasneem and his partner Saad Rahman in this regard.

The accused made small investors invest money in their plot of land illegally, without getting the map approved by the Yamuna Development Authority. They then usurped their money and did not give them possession of the land, police said.

A case was registered against the duo under sections 420 , 447 , 467 , 468 , 471 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code as well as under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Information Technology Act at the Tappal police station in 2022, the statement said.

