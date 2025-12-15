New Delhi, The CBI on Monday informed a Delhi court that it had “largely completed” the verification of the accused in the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his family members and others. Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: CBI informs court it has largely completed verification of accused

Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who is hearing the case on whether there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the accused, had on December 4 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a report after verifying the status of the accused in the case.

Of the 103 accused, four have died.

In its order, the court said, “It is submitted by the senior counsel for the CBI that the verification in terms of the previous orders has been largely completed.”

“It is stated that the accused Ashwani Kumar Malhotra is learnt to have expired. Some time is sought by the CBI for filing the Death Verification Report regarding the said accused, as well as verifying the status of any remaining accused.”

The court then posted the matter on December 19.

On November 10, the judge had deferred the order on framing charges against the accused till December 4.

The CBI had filed chargesheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam.

The prosecution has alleged that appointments in the Group-D category of the Indian Railways' West Central Zone based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were made during Lalu Yadav's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo's family members and associates.

The CBI has also claimed that the appointments were made in violation of norms and that the transactions involved benami properties, amounting to criminal misconduct and conspiracy.

The accused have denied the charges and claimed that the case is politically motivated.

