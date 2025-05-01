The Union government’s decision to include caste-based enumeration in the upcoming decadal census has come as a shot in the arm for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), particularly for parties gearing for an electoral battle in Bihar later this year. ‘Landmark step’: All NDA parties back Centre

Allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, such as the Janata Dal (United), the Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Apna Dal and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) hailed the decision, and said the data on castes will pave the way for more equitable policies.

The BJP said the announcement has punctured the Opposition’s charge that government was anti-reservation, although its allies chose to define the move as a measure to identify those who have not benefitted from caste-based quotas.

Sanjay Jha, the JD(U)’s working president recalled that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar first met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a delegation of leaders from 11 parties in 2021 to make a case for a caste census.

“The unavailability of caste-wise data was becoming a big obstacle in the way of accurately identifying the socially deprived sections and making more effective plans for them. In view of the demand being made by various political parties and social groups, the UPA government decided to conduct a survey of castes in the 2011 census, but, there were so many discrepancies in those data that it was not even made public,” Jha said.

The 2023 Bihar caste survey --- which was done by the then ruling coalition of JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress -- revealed that other backward classes (OBCs) made up nearly 63% of the state’s population.

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and the Lok Janshakti Party, which are also part of the NDA and will jointly contest the Bihar polls, welcomed the move.

Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan said the caste survey was a key demand of his party.

“In the last few years, many misconceptions were spread regarding the caste census. Today’s decision is a clear answer to all these rumours...This step of the central government will bring a big change in the direction of inclusive development of the country.” he said on X.

Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP said the decision ṣ“will prove to be a milestone in the direction of development of the oppressed and exploited society of the country.”

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who had earlier pushed for a skill census instead of a caste enumeration, said the decision reflected Modi’s deep commitment to inclusive governance. “...This landmark step will enable more precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of the marginalised communities in our country. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas [inclusive development for all] continues to evolve from principle to practice, strengthening the foundations of social justice in India.”

Union minister and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel said, “Today, the misconceptions spread about caste census in the last few years have come to an end. This work was last done in the country in 1931. After 1947, the UPA government also got the opportunity but they did not take any concrete steps in this direction. But there is no difference between the words and actions of the Modi government.”

The Nationalist Congress Party said the caste census will help provide more funds for marginalised sections. “This will help in raising the educational and economic level of backward sections of society and the goal of establishing social equality can be achieved more quickly,” Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said.

The Shiv Sena also welcomed the move. “The Congress, which has been making empty promises of saving the Constitution, is now in a state of unbearable and unspeakable. This party, which has been openly demanding a caste-wise census, has not bothered to take this decision during its rule,” said Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Union minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the step will ensure that India has authentic, scientific, and transparent caste data. “With this bold move, PM Modi has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and data-driven policymaking. This will empower welfare planning, strengthen social justice, and shape a more equitable future for all,” he said on X.