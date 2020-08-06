e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Landslide in Karnataka’s Mudigere due to heavy rains

Landslide in Karnataka’s Mudigere due to heavy rains

No loss of life or property was reported due to the landslide in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur district, deputy commissioner said.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Chikmagalur
Visuals from Kodagu showed a flood-like situation,
Visuals from Kodagu showed a flood-like situation,(ANI Photo )
         

Heavy monsoon rains in Karnataka caused landslides near Mudigere in the Chikmagalur district, Annies Kanmani Joy, the deputy commissioner informed.

“A landslide occurred yesterday near Mudigere due to heavy rainfall. No loss of life or property has been reported so far,” she told said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of the Udupi and Kodagu districts on Wednesday.

Visuals from Kodagu showed a flood-like situation, with houses and vehicles submerged under rainwater.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted earlier, “Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Coastal Karnataka on August 5, 8 and 9, over South interior Karnataka on August 5.”

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj Sinha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In