Dehradun, Describing the last decade as one of phenomenal development for the country, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said among the large economies, India is the fastest growing and set to become the third largest economy in the world in 2-3 years. Last decade one of exponential economic growth for country: VP Dhankar

"India's economic rise has been exponential, our infrastructural growth has been phenomenal. Among the large economies we are the fastest growing. The last decade for Bharat has been a decade of development, a decade of growth, a decade of finding a new place in the world order," he said.

India will emerge as the third largest economy in the world in two-three years, he said addressing the students of Sherwood College, Nainital on the occasion of the institution's 156th foundation day on Friday.

"Viksit Bharat " or developed India is not a dream for the country anymore but its destination, Dhankar said.

He reminded the students that they had a significant role to play in the nation's journey courtesy the world class education at Sherwood whose distinguished alumni were an inspiration for all.

Naming a few such as Major Somnath Sharma who was the first recipient of the Paramveer Chakra, the architect of the 1971 India-Pakistan war Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan, Dhankar said, "Their legacy is your responsibility. You have to set new benchmarks of excellence."

He said they were privileged to be receiving this kind of education in a country of 1.4 billion with a large section of the country's population not having access to such quality of education.

Asking them to utilise this advantage for nation building, he reminded them of Swami Vivekananda's famous line and said,"Arise and awake and stop not till the goal is achieved."

Dhankhar also said India is capturing the attention of the world not only because of its fast growing economy or scientific development but also its enviable demographic dividend.

"The median age of India is 28 years. That means we are ten years younger than China and the US. 65 per cent of India's population is below 35 years. The world is changing too fast for us. We are not to be overtaken by this change but we have to create the change that we want," he added.

He referred to the country's ancientness, its 5,000 year old civilisation and its vast wealth of scriptures.

"No other country stands close to us when it comes to the vast wealth of knowledge contained in our scriptures like the Geeta, the Mahabharat or the Upanishads," Dhankar said, seated on a chair.

Opening his address the vice president humorously remarked that he was in the habit of sitting in his chair as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha since August, 2022.

"Chairman rises only when there is disturbance or disruption. With this kind of decorum and discipline I can remain seated," he said as the audience burst into laughter.

