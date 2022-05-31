Last-day entries tighten RS poll race in 3 states

Media baron Subhash Chandra and businessman Kartikeya Sharma filed their nominations as Bharatiya Janata Party-backed independent candidates from Rajasthan and Haryana respectively, along with Janata Dal (Secular) leader Kupendra Reddy in Karnataka on Tuesday, the last day filing nominations for June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The nominations of Reddy, Chandra and Sharma could result in a keenly watched contest between them and the Congress candidates in the three states, provided none of the candidates in the fray withdraw their nominations by June 3, the last day for doing so. If none of the candidates withdraw, there will be elections in the three states and Maharashtra.

In all, the election commission announced poll schedule for 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states. There will be no contest in 11 states as candidates in the fray are equal to the number of vacant RS seats.

Some of the important candidates in fray are union commerce minister Piyush Goyal (BJP) from Maharashtra, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP) and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh (Congress) from Karnataka, Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) and Praful Patel (NCP) from Maharashtra. All of them are likely to win on basis of strength of their respective parties in the state assemblies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Rajasthan, the contest will be between the third Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari and Chandra. The other two Congress candidates are Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

A candidate needs 41 votes to win in Rajasthan. The Congress, with 108 MLAs, can win two seats and the BJP, with 71, is assured victory on one. The BJP needs 11 excess votes for Chandra to win and 21 Independents and MLAs of smaller parties will decide the fourth winner.

“The BJP wants to disturb the atmosphere through horse trading,” Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, when asked about Chandra’s nomination. He, however, expressed confidence that all three Congress candidates would win. BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party will win both the seats as many MLAs supporting the government are unhappy with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Haryana, Congress candidate Ajay Maken has just one excess vote (30 votes are needed to win) and any defections or rejections of votes could mean a victory for Sharma, son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma. The BJP candidate, who is sure to win, is Krishan Lal Panwar.

The BJP, with 41 MLAs in the assembly, also has the support of its coalition partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 MLAs. The JJP has already extended support to Sharma. There are seven Independents who are expected to vote the way BJP wants them to. Lone INLD MLA Abhay Chautala, and HLP MLA Gopal Kanda, are also expected to support Sharma’s candidature. The BJP is expected to transfer its excess votes to Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Karnataka, the election took an interesting turn with the Janata Dal (Secular) entering the fray on Tuesday with the nomination of Kupendra Reddy as its RS candidate. The BJP can win two seats and the Congress can clinch one. So, there is contest for the fourth seat between Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan, BJP’s Lahar Singh and Reddy. Party leaders said the JD (S), which has 30 MLAs, need 15 more votes to get its candidate elected. The Congress has 20 excess votes and BJP 31.

“The JD (S) wants the Congress to withdraw its second candidate and support Reddy,” said a senior Congress leader, adding that the JD (S) should support its candidate as the party has in last RS polls supported candidate of JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. JD (S) state president CM Ibrahim said the party national president H D Kumaraswamy will speak with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to sort out RS poll issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding a third candidate in Maharashtra, the elections to six Rajya Sabha seats could see a bitter tussle. Since neither the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), nor the opposition BJP has the required numbers to elect the sixth candidate on their own, the 29 MLAs, who are either Independents or from smaller parties, will decide the outcome, according to officials.

The 288-member assembly will choose six members and a candidate needs 42 votes to win. The MVA alliance can get three and BJP can get two elected. For the sixth seat, the contest would be between Sanjay Pawar of the Shiv Sena and Dhananjay Mahadik of the BJP. The other candidates in fray are Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, Praful Patel of NCP, Imran Pratapgarhi of Congress and BJP’s Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After getting Goyal and Bonde elected, the BJP will have 22 surplus votes. The party claims to have the support of seven MLAs from smaller parties and Independents. It will still need 13 votes.