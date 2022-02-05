Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lata Mangeshkar back on ventilator as health deteriorates
Lata Mangeshkar back on ventilator as health deteriorates

Mumbai: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has been again put on ventilator support and remains in critical condition, the doctor treating her in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital said on Saturday
Published on Feb 05, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has been again put on ventilator support and remains in critical condition, the doctor treating her in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital said on Saturday.

Mangeshkar (92) was admitted to the hospital on January 8 and had tested positive for Covid-19 on January 11. She had developed bilateral Covid pneumonia. A few weeks later, she was put on a ventilator but her condition improved and she was weaned off the ventilator support gradually. Two days ago, her condition deteriorated, and she was put on ventilator support again.

“She remains in the intensive care unit and on ventilator support,” treating physician Dr Pratit Samdani told HT. “We are closely monitoring her and she is on aggressive treatment. She remains critical.”

The singer had developed sepsis and all her major organs were affected, a hospital staff said, requesting anonymity. While she is in the post-Covid phase, as more than 28 days have passed since her first positive report, the complications were likely caused by the virus.

The veteran has many risk factors including her advanced age. In 2019, she spent several days at the hospital battling pneumonia.

Security outside the Breach Candy hospital was beefed up on Saturday afternoon as many political leaders and celebrities, including her sister Asha Bhosle, visited to check on the singer’s health condition.

