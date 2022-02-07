Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lata Mangeshkar memorial at Shivaji Park, requests BJP MLA Ram Kadam
india news

Lata Mangeshkar memorial at Shivaji Park, requests BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Musical legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi, superstar Shah Rukh Khan were among the bigwigs who paid tributes
Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 after suffering from post-Covid complications(Twitter)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Written by Aryan Prakash

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has raised the pitch for a memorial of musical legend Lata Mangeshkar, news agency ANI reported.

 

“On behalf of millions of fans and music lovers, I urge that a memorial of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji be constructed on the same spot where she was cremated at Shivaji Park,” Kadam wrote in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park yesterday. The last rites ceremony was attended by bigwigs from all walks of life.

Watch video

RELATED STORIES

Prime Minister Modi, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined countless fans in paying final tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar: A voice that reshaped India’s popular culture

A two day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the singing legend who died due to post-covid complications on Sunday. Several states including Maharashtra, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have declared public holidays as a mark of respect.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour after the members observed a minute's silence to pay tribute to the icon. 

Watch video

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lata mangeshkar
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP