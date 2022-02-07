Lata Mangeshkar memorial at Shivaji Park, requests BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has raised the pitch for a memorial of musical legend Lata Mangeshkar, news agency ANI reported.

“On behalf of millions of fans and music lovers, I urge that a memorial of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji be constructed on the same spot where she was cremated at Shivaji Park,” Kadam wrote in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park yesterday. The last rites ceremony was attended by bigwigs from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Modi, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined countless fans in paying final tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

A two day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the singing legend who died due to post-covid complications on Sunday. Several states including Maharashtra, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have declared public holidays as a mark of respect.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour after the members observed a minute's silence to pay tribute to the icon.

