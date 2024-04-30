Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 30, 2024: Close shave for 17 as prison van turns into fireball in Lucknow
Apr 30, 2024 11:55 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 30, 2024.
Latest news on April 30, 2024: The jail inmates were being taken from Gosainganj district jail to the district court when the incident took place. (Sourced)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 30, 2024 11:55 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Close shave for 17 as prison van turns into fireball in Lucknow
- Swift action by driver, outpost in-charge saves lives of cops, jail inmates on board vehicle; spark near GPS and camera installed in the driver’s cabin caused the fire
Apr 30, 2024 11:54 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Rain clouds hang over momentous J&K polls
- The upper reaches of Kashmir have seen rampant rain and snowfall since April 26, which has thrown electioneering and daily life out of gear
Apr 30, 2024 11:54 PM IST
India News Live Updates: IPL imprint missing in World T20 India squad
- In a format that has evolved so rapidly in recent times, India will now have to hope that the their older stars are ready to approach the tournament with the unrestrained abandon it requires
Apr 30, 2024 11:52 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: AAP candidate Mahabal Misra shares plan for West Delhi
- A former councillor, MP and three-time MLA, Mishra wants to open a university campus, and also build colleges and stadium in the area
Apr 30, 2024 11:52 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Raj Babbar named Congress pick for Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat
- The Gurgaon constituency has 2,546,916 voters, of whom 1,347,521 are male, 1,199,317 are female and 78 are transgenders. According to the Congress, the seat has around 300,000 Punjabi voters — a community that Babbar belongs to
Apr 30, 2024 11:48 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Moving truck catches fire on NH-48, driver jumps out
- They said that as soon as the driver sensed trouble, he slowed down the truck and jumped out. They said the truck belonged to a contractor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and was plying on civic agency work
Apr 30, 2024 11:47 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: High demand, increased water tanker prices double expenses on water supply in forest ranges
- Over the years, the forest department has built over 400 waterholes in the forest ranges namely Daund, Baramati, Indapur, Saswad etc. to provide water to the wildlife here
Apr 30, 2024 11:46 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Farrukhabad: A city frozen in time, waiting for political thaw
- Despite being a major potato-producing district, farmers are still awaiting the establishment of a food processing unit. The district is dotted with private hospitals alongside a government hospital, but in case of a cardiac emergency, one has to rush to nearby Kannauj
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 30, 2024: Close shave for 17 as prison van turns into fireball in Lucknow