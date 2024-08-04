Latest News, Live Updates Today August 4, 2024: ‘Never met him’: NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil refutes jailed ex-cop Sachin Waze's charge

Edit Profile
Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
    Aug 4, 2024 12:35 AM IST
    August 4, 2024
    Follow all the updates here:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 4, 2024 12:35 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: ‘Never met him’: NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil refutes jailed ex-cop Sachin Waze's charge

    • Addressing a press conference, Patil said he suspected that there was a ‘conspiracy’ to slander the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
    Read the full story here

    Aug 4, 2024 12:20 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: Florida hurricane watch: Tropical depression to strengthen into Storm Debby; here's all you need to know

    • A hurricane watch is posted for parts of the Big Bend, recognizing that there is a chance that Debby could reach hurricane status before coming ashore.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 4, 2024 12:15 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: LJP (Ram Vilas) to appeal against SC verdict on Dalit sub-groups: Chirag Paswan

    • The Union minister asserted that ‘allowing sub-groups within the Scheduled Castes quota will not serve the purpose of uplifting the socially marginalised.’
    Read the full story here

    Aug 4, 2024 12:11 AM IST

    World News Live Updates: King Charles trying to avoid ‘knockdown’ war with Prince Andrew as he refuses to vacate

    • Despite King Charles' attempts to get him evicted, Prince Andrew refuses to give up his lavish royal residence in exchange for the much smaller Frogmore Cottage
    Read the full story here

    Aug 4, 2024 12:00 AM IST

    Cities Live Updates: Asha Kiran shelter home administrator appointed ‘internally’ by Delhi govt: LG hits back after AAP's charge

    • The response from Raj Bhavan officials came after minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj levelled ‘bribery’ allegation at the shelter home's administrator.
    Read the full story here

