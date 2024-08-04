Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today August 4, 2024: 'Never met him': NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil refutes jailed ex-cop Sachin Waze's charge
Aug 4, 2024 12:35 AM IST
Latest news on August 4, 2024: File Photo: NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil
India News Live Updates: ‘Never met him’: NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil refutes jailed ex-cop Sachin Waze's charge
- Addressing a press conference, Patil said he suspected that there was a ‘conspiracy’ to slander the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
Aug 4, 2024 12:20 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Florida hurricane watch: Tropical depression to strengthen into Storm Debby; here's all you need to know
- A hurricane watch is posted for parts of the Big Bend, recognizing that there is a chance that Debby could reach hurricane status before coming ashore.
Aug 4, 2024 12:15 AM IST
India News Live Updates: LJP (Ram Vilas) to appeal against SC verdict on Dalit sub-groups: Chirag Paswan
- The Union minister asserted that ‘allowing sub-groups within the Scheduled Castes quota will not serve the purpose of uplifting the socially marginalised.’
Aug 4, 2024 12:11 AM IST
World News Live Updates: King Charles trying to avoid ‘knockdown’ war with Prince Andrew as he refuses to vacate
- Despite King Charles' attempts to get him evicted, Prince Andrew refuses to give up his lavish royal residence in exchange for the much smaller Frogmore Cottage
Aug 4, 2024 12:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Asha Kiran shelter home administrator appointed ‘internally’ by Delhi govt: LG hits back after AAP's charge
- The response from Raj Bhavan officials came after minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj levelled ‘bribery’ allegation at the shelter home's administrator.
