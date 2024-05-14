Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: West Asia warming can cause havoc in Mumbai
May 14, 2024 5:08 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
Latest news on May 14, 2024: Massive dust storm along with rains at Vashi area in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (HT Photo)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2024 5:08 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: West Asia warming can cause havoc in Mumbai
- A preliminary analysis indicates that on Monday, Mumbai was still under the influence of the clockwise winds or an anticyclone that has been persisting over the Arabian Sea for almost two months now
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: West Asia warming can cause havoc in Mumbai