Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: 30 Maoists surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
May 14, 2024 6:42 PM IST
Latest news on May 14, 2024: Police said the surrendered Maoists were provided <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the government’s policy.
Cities Live Updates: 30 Maoists surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
- The surrendered Maoists said that they were disappointed with atrocities committed by Maoists on tribals and the hollow ideology of Maoism
