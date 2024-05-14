Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Bengaluru: Israel's mission observes country's 76th Independence Day
May 14, 2024 7:00 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
Latest news on May 14, 2024: During the gathering, attendees extended their thoughts and prayers to the hostages unjustly held by Hamas, yearning to be reunited with their loved ones.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2024 7:00 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Bengaluru: Israel's mission observes country's 76th Independence Day
- The Independence Day celebrations were attended by the Infosys founder Narayanamurthy, Karnataka LoP in Legislative assembly, R Ashok, and many others.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Bengaluru: Israel's mission observes country's 76th Independence Day