Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Allahabad University introduces QR codes on marksheets for easy verification
May 14, 2024 8:18 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
Latest news on May 14, 2024: Allahabad University campus (HT File)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2024 8:18 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Allahabad University introduces QR codes on marksheets for easy verification
- The varsity has also decided to discontinue all postgraduate courses in affiliated colleges that attract less than half of the total allotted seats.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Allahabad University introduces QR codes on marksheets for easy verification