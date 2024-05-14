Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Riding on Modi show of strength in Kashi, BJP seeks consolidation in Purvanchal
May 14, 2024 9:52 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
Latest news on May 14, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union home minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP national president JP Nadda leaves after filing his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2024 9:52 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Riding on Modi show of strength in Kashi, BJP seeks consolidation in Purvanchal
- The party expects voters to go its way in Varanasi and nearby seats of Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Ballia, Robertsganj, Allahabad, Lalganj, Ghosi, Salempur, Machlishahr and Mirzapur
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Riding on Modi show of strength in Kashi, BJP seeks consolidation in Purvanchal