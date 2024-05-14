Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: 60-year-old woman tea garden worker trampled to death by wild elephants in Assam
May 14, 2024 10:00 PM IST
Latest news on May 14, 2024: Assam forest officials said that they are taking several measures to control the increasing human-elephant conflicts in the state and to ensure coexistence. (Representative Image)
- According to the locals, elderly woman was working near Kaliden tea estate during the wee hours of Tuesday and didn’t notice that a herd of wild elephants had entered that area in search of food
