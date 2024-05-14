Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Seizures worth over ₹34 crore in Ludhiana since poll code came into force
May 14, 2024 10:10 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
Latest news on May 14, 2024: DEO Sawhney said that 358 critical polling stations and 458 vulnerable polling stations had been identified in Ludhiana district. (HT File)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2024 10:10 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Seizures worth over ₹34 crore in Ludhiana since poll code came into force
- The seizures by surveillance teams in Ludhiana include ₹2.83 crore in cash, drugs worth ₹25.35 crore, liquor worth ₹3.51 crore and other items worth ₹2.54 crore
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Seizures worth over ₹34 crore in Ludhiana since poll code came into force