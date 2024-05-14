Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Nadda slams Rahul for leaving Amethi, bats for Smriti Irani
May 14, 2024 10:45 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
Latest news on May 14, 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda and party candidate from Amethi constituency Smriti Irani show victory signs during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Amethi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2024 10:45 PM IST
Cities Live Updates: Nadda slams Rahul for leaving Amethi, bats for Smriti Irani
- Urging people to vote for Union minister Smriti Irani who had in 2019 defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and is now recontesting from the place this time against Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma, Nadda also appealed to BJP cadres to carry his message to Rae Bareli to ‘expose’ Rahul.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Nadda slams Rahul for leaving Amethi, bats for Smriti Irani