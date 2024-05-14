Edit Profile
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Nadda slams Rahul for leaving Amethi, bats for Smriti Irani

    May 14, 2024 10:45 PM IST
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda and party candidate from Amethi constituency Smriti Irani show victory signs during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Amethi on Tuesday. (ANI)
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 14, 2024 10:45 PM IST

    Cities Live Updates: Nadda slams Rahul for leaving Amethi, bats for Smriti Irani

    • Urging people to vote for Union minister Smriti Irani who had in 2019 defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and is now recontesting from the place this time against Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma, Nadda also appealed to BJP cadres to carry his message to Rae Bareli to ‘expose’ Rahul.
