New Delhi350C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
    Latest News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: Mumbai hoarding collapse: Accused named in 23 criminal cases, was arrested on rape charges

    May 14, 2024 11:21 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for May 14, 2024.
    Latest news on May 14, 2024: After Monday's hoarding crash in which at least 14 people died, Bhinde has been absconding, while a case under IPC section 304 was registered against him at Pantnagar police station.
    After Monday's hoarding crash in which at least 14 people died, Bhinde has been absconding, while a case under IPC section 304 was registered against him at Pantnagar police station.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 14, 2024 11:21 PM IST

    Cities Live Updates: Mumbai hoarding collapse: Accused named in 23 criminal cases, was arrested on rape charges

    • In January, Bhinde was arrested in a rape case registered with Mulund police station, but later secured bail.
    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Accused named in 23 criminal cases, was arrested on rape charges

