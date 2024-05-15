Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Narendra Modi's clarification with 'immense hatred for Muslims' charge
May 15, 2024 11:54 AM IST
Latest news on May 15, 2024: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and party candidate from Hyderabad seat, Asaduddin Owaisi.
India News Live Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Narendra Modi's clarification with 'immense hatred for Muslims' charge
- Asaduddin Owaisi also attacked those who vote for the BJP despite listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches.
May 15, 2024 11:50 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passes away
- Madhavi Raje Scindia was unwell for the past three months and was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
May 15, 2024 11:46 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Best towns for new college grads in US ranked, based on city and metro factors
- In 2024, top cities are offering shorter commute times, with an average of 25 minutes compared to the national average of 30 minutes in the United States.
May 15, 2024 11:37 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at at AIIMS Delhi
- Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.
May 15, 2024 11:31 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's mother to contest election against son? Reason is...
- Pawan Singh refused BJP ticket from West Bengal's Asansol after facing flak for his songs and announced he would fight independently from Karakat.
May 15, 2024 11:29 AM IST
World News Live Updates: After co-founder, another executive quits OpenAI within a day of GPT4o launch
- OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever and another executive leave the company as GPT-4o launches.
May 15, 2024 11:28 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Jimmy Carter’s grandson shares worrying update on former US president's health: ‘He really is…’
- Jimmy Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, has issued an ominous statement on the ex-president's health
May 15, 2024 11:28 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: After Delhi, 8 Bengaluru schools receive hoax bomb threats through email
- Eight private schools in Bengaluru received ‘hoax’ bomb threats through email on Tuesday. 48 schools received bomb threats from the same domain last year.
May 15, 2024 11:12 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Gujarat: Seven members of family feared drowned in Narmada river
- On Wednesday, the National Disaster Rescue Force's (NDRF) local divers and the Vadodara fire team were running a search operation.
