Latest News, Live Updates Today April 10, 2024: South Korea votes for new parliament in referendum on President Yoon Suk Yeol
Apr 10, 2024 7:47 AM IST
Track the real-time developments of major events for April 10, 2024.
Latest news on April 10, 2024: President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol
World News Live Updates: South Korea votes for new parliament in referendum on President Yoon Suk Yeol
- South Koreans went to polls to elect a new parliament in the only national referendum during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s term.
Apr 10, 2024 7:45 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 1 in 4 in Congress list, 1 in 5 in BJP’s from political families
- To be sure, given the churn in politics, not all those from political families contesting these elections are doing so for the same party as their elders
Apr 10, 2024 7:35 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Suspended Chandigarh Police SI granted bail in ₹5-lakh graft case
- Kumar and another SI from the economic offences wing, Hussain Akhtar, were booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code in October 2023 after they had allegedly sought ₹5 lakh bribe from a Chandigarh resident to clear his brother’s name in a GST fraud case
Apr 10, 2024 7:35 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Chandigarh: Butterfly Park road to be made one-way to tackle Sector 26 traffic chaos
- This was decided in a meeting held jointly by the traffic police and the Chandigarh education department on Tuesday; this will be carried out on a trial basis for the next seven to 10 days as per officials
Apr 10, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kangra man booked for raping 25-year-old woman at Mohali hotel
- The accused, identified as Akshay, hailing from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, was booked following a zero FIR registered by Panchkula police
Apr 10, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Out of 2,500, only 1,100 licensed weapons deposited in Panchkula
- Looking at the slow pace of the deposition of licensed weapons, police have been directed to call up the licence holders to ensure that all licensees in their jurisdiction deposit their weapons in Panchkula
Apr 10, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Apr 10, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Mohali’s Mullanpur cricket stadium declared no-flying zone
- Issuing formal orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the DM said there will be a complete ban on flying of any object over Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and its surrounding area on April 9, 13, 18 and 21 due to the IPL matches
Apr 10, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Chandigarh: HC lawyers spar over ‘general house’
- Hours after a statement of the reported general house was made available, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association’s secretary termed convening of the meeting “illegal and motivated to malign the image of elected office-bearers”
Apr 10, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Free water: Mayor to meet Chandigarh administrator today
- Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chandigarh municipal corporation House on March 11, led by the mayor who owes allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party, had approved 20,000 litres of free water to each household every month
Apr 10, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Apr 10, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Chandigarh: CBI court dismisses bail plea of 7th accused in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works bribery case
- Seeking bail, Ramesh Chand Dhiman, a private conduit and the seventh accused in the alleged Chittaranjan Locomotive Works bribery case, pleaded that he is in custody since March 25 and that investigation is complete and supplementary challan has been filed
Apr 10, 2024 7:33 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Air pollution takes toll on mental health: Delhi govt informs NGT
- NGT sought responses from the Delhi government and CPCB on the psychological impact of air quality decline, emphasising the analysis of mental health effects.
Apr 10, 2024 7:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Kickbacks worth ₹100 crore…’: Bansuri Swaraj demands Arvind Kejriwal's resignation
- BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said that the Delhi High Court has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal played an important role in the liquor scam.
Apr 10, 2024 7:16 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pakistan’: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row
- “`Raja' (Digvijaya Singh) who is roaming here will be sent packing in such a manner that he will not get a place in Hindustan but in Islamabad…," said BJP MLA.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Raj declares ‘unconditional support’ for Modi, will not contest LS elections
- Raj said he had discussed seat-sharing but did not want to get into any political bargaining. “The last time I did this was in 1995,” he said. “It is not in my temperament to sit down and have debates on seat-sharing.” The MNS chief also said that he would not contest on any other election symbol than his own. The BJP had suggested that he contest on the BJP symbol
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Author Allah Yaar Khan Jogi finds place in Central Sikh Museum
- The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday displayed portrait of writer and poet Allah Yaar Khan Jogi in Central Sikh Museum at Golden Temple complex for his contribution to Sikh literature.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Gudi Padwa: Record gold rates did not dampen festive spirit of buyers
- The city witnessed a rush of buyers at jewellery shops on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa on Monday
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ex-Union minister Birender Singh, wife Prem Lata join Congress
- Birender Singh, grandson of peasantry leader Chhotu Ram, had left the Congress ahead of the 2014 general elections and joined the BJP
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP govt is providing good price for crops: CM Saini
- He was addressing a rally in Meham town during the election campaign for the Rohtak parliamentary seat
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Not worried about those leaving the party, JJP chief Chautala
- As many as 12 leaders, including JJP state chief Nishan Singh and Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag had resigned from the primary membership of the party in the last three days
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: After Supreme Court rap, Ramdev files ‘unconditional’ apology
- Facing the daunting prospect of contempt charges, yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev has filed a fresh affidavit in the SC.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Surjewala seeks safe return of eight Haryana youth stuck in Ukraine
- Six youths– Baldev, Rajender, Mohit, Manjeet, Sahil and Ravi are from Kaithal, meanwhile, another two, namely Harsh and Mandeep are from Karnal and Fatehabad respectively
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 18-yr-old gang-raped at Nabha college, two arrested
- Patiala Police said the victim is a first-year student of the Government Ripudaman College while the three accused are outsiders. Gurpreet Singh, station house officer, Nabha, said those arrested had been identified as Davinder Singh and Ravneet Singh. The third accused is on the run and raids are being conducted to arrest him, he added.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: LS polls: Take Mann govt’s report card to voters: AAP tells party MLAs, leaders
- The meeting convened to discuss the party’s strategy for the June 1 election was chaired by Mann, who is also the state unit president of the party. AAP’s national secretary, Dr Sandeep Pathak, two-time Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and AAP Punjab working president Budh Ram were among those present at the meeting.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Time slots for election broadcast allotted to parties through lottery
- The lottery was held after chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa held a meeting with representatives of political parties and officials of AIR and Doordarshan in his office.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Centre to buy 3mn tonne of mustard from farmers
- Under the scheme, the government buys oilseeds and pulses when their rates fall below federally fixed floor prices, helping farmers to book a profit
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: AAP files complaint, accuses Sukhbir of poll code violation
- The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission against Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly violating the directions of the ECI regarding the election campaign.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Residents oppose privatisation of Laigude hospital in Dhayari
- The hospital is said to be underutilised and will be given on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis for 28 years
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Last-minute Eid shopping rush buoys up Lucknow markets
- The markets in Aminabad, Nakhaas and Nazirabad are decked with food and fares, selling everything from Kulcha-Nihari to sate the taste buds to Kolhapuri shoes for the celebratory attire.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Improper to force a Lok Sabha candidate to appear before ED ahead of polls: HC
- It is not “proper” for the ED to issue summons to an electoral candidate so close to the general elections, the Kerala high court observed on Tuesday.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: After Punjab, Haryana’s assurance, farmers postpone rail roko protest
- Farmer unions said they had been assured that their demands would be resolved by April 16. “If demands are not met until 16, we will hold rail roko on April 17,” said farmer union leaders. The announcement to postpone the rail roko stir came after union leaders met senior officials from the Punjab and Haryana governments on Tuesday at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Parents assn to approach court against RTE amendment
- AAP Parents Union and Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Shikshan Hak Sabha to challenge State govt's inconsistent RTE admission policy in court, demanding unaided schools be included.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: TMC leaders end stir, political row continues amid Lok Sabha polls
- The TMC slammed the Delhi Police over the detention even as the latter said the protesting leaders were released within hours of being held.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 2015 sacrilege incidents: HC notice on Ram Rahim’s plea seeking transfer of probe to CBI into 2 more FIRs
- The probe into two FIRs is being conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police. These pertained to alleged sacrilege incidents reported on October 20, 2015, (FIR 161) in Dayalpura in Bathinda and November 4, 2015, (FIR 79) incident in Samalsar in Moga.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha polls mission to build ‘new India’: PM Modi
- PM Modi further alleged that the Congress and the SP were opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) due to their politics of “appeasement”.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Woman stripped, beaten up in Valtoha: PHRC takes suo motu cognisance, seeks report from Tarn Taran SSP
- Punjab human rights commission on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the incident that happened in Valtoha of Tarn Taran district. The police have arrested four persons including a woman in the case.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Supreme Court asks activist Gautam Navlakha to pay security costs for his house arrest
- Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing Navlakha, expressed readiness to pay but contested the figures
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: No Indian interference in Canada’s poll process: Public inquiry
- That emerged as officials who were part of the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol testified before the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions. A panel of senior Canadian officials monitoring the 2021 elections in the country were not informed of any attempt by India at influencing those national polls.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 1,064 children rescued by RPF since April 2023
- RPF Central Railway rescues 1,064 children under “Operation Nanhe Farishte” with GRP and NGOs, reuniting them with families, earning gratitude from parents.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: ‘The Great Covid Cover-Up’: Senator Rand Paul blows the lid off major federal agencies concealing facts
- The latest development in Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus cover-up exposé names officials from 15 federal agencies privy to COVID-19 secrets.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Lucknow colleges organise voter awareness campaign
- The aim was to raise voter awareness, with students actively engaged in spreading the message to their neighbours about the importance of voting.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Poll code violation: Cinema hall owner, manager, distribution firm booked in Patiala for running govt ad
- The video adverts were said to have been running in the cinema hall without any approval from the Election Commission. As per the FIR, the manager and owner of Prime Cinema in Rajpura have been booked under Sections 188 and 177 of the Indian Panel Code (IPC) while the CEO has been booked under Section 188 of the IPC.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Row over battalion unit construction in Assam forest
- Construction started shortly after that without a prior forest clearance under the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Keskar alleges wadas shown as slums for SRA scheme
- Keskar also shared with the civic chief the survey numbers and wadas were the SRA scheme is reported to be planned
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Law above politics’: Delhi High Court upholds Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
- The dismissal of the CM’s petition challenging the legality of his arrest marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle surrounding Kejriwal.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Monsoon likely to be ‘normal’ this year, predicts Skymet
- Skymet said it expects good rains in the South, West, and Northwest regions, with adequate rainfall in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ED files new case in Chhattisgarh liquor scam after Supreme Court ruling
- The Chhattisgarh police FIR was filed under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: MVA seals Maharashtra seat deal with 21-17-10 formula for Lok Sabha polls
- The seat talks were deadlocked for weeks over three seats – Sangli, Mumbai South Central and Bhiwandi
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Destiny 2: The Final Shape unveils new subclass, official gameplay trailer | Watch
- Keep reading to know more details about Destiny 2: The Final Shape
