Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 11, 2024: Onion trade drives poll pitch in Nashik-Ahmednagar belt
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 11, 2024.
Latest news on April 11, 2024: Farmers were also hopeful to get the full price as their crops suffered negligible damage despite the adverse weather conditions. (HT Photo)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Onion trade drives poll pitch in Nashik-Ahmednagar belt
- Onion producers here have been a vulnerable lot since the last one year; and it is for the eighth time in this span that wholesale trade of the kitchen staple in Nashik district has been affected after traders halted auction across 15 APMC, including India’s largest Lasalgaon wholesale market, since April 4
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Slugfest after Kumaraswamy takes BJP leaders to meet seer
- Prominent Vokkaliga leaders in NDA former CM and Mandya Lok Sabha candidate Kumaraswamy paid a visit to Sri Adichunchanagiri mutt to seek the blessings of Nirmalanandanatha seer.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: With increased average annual temperatures since 2000, Maha faces serious climate vulnerability threat
- According to IMD, rise in average annual temperature is one of the serious indicators of climate change and Maharashtra is facing a serious threat of climate vulnerability
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: Woman, male friend, arrested for her husband’s murder
- The police said the prime suspect Rajesh used to be Manoj and Radha’s tenant for a while and he developed relations with Radha over the past one year. The police said they planned to kill Manoj in order to live together
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Jhinda announces support to INDIA bloc on nine seats
- Announcing the decision in Kurukshetra, Jhinda, also the former president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) (ad-hoc) said that the decision was taken after a meeting of the seven-member committee formed for the purpose
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Sikh Gurdwara management committee accounts: Former HSGMC chief Daduwal asks Haryana to lift embargo on bank transactions
- “Orders to unfreeze bank accounts issued. Government in process to constitute Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission.” - Sources
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: From cooking to badminton, candidates sweat it out to woo voters
- With temperatures rising each day and the district scheduled to go to polls on April 26, the candidates are sweating it out, both literally and figuratively, to canvas votes
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Congress to bring star campaigners to Ghaziabad after April 15
- The office-bearers of the party said they have sent a list of several names,including those of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Rajya Sabha members Pramod Tiwari and Imran Pratapgarhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, among others
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: New year festival turns tragic as four family members, neighbour die after inhaling toxic gas in well
- The tragedy of five men dying of suffocation in a discarded well on Gudi Padwa, celebrated as the new year in Maharashtra, at Ahmednagar has left the women of the family, and the village shattered
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: SGPC terms denial of Pak visas to 596 Sikh devotees ahead of Baisakhi unfortunate
- The SGPC had sent recommendations for 1,525 devotees but visas were granted to only 929 pilgrims. The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 2,843 visas in all.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: National Herald case: PMLA body upholds attachment of ₹751 cr
- An adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday upheld the attachment of assets worth around ₹752 crore of Congress-run National Herald newspaper and associated firms by the ED
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Delhi businessman arrested in ₹10,000 crore GST fraud case
- Sector 20 police arrested Gupta from his residence in Tilak Nagar on Wednesday. He used the bogus companies to raise e-way bills and avail of ITC from the government. The police have seized ₹24 crore from his bank account
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Since poll code, over 4,000 litres of illicit liquor worth over ₹10 lakh seized from GB Nagar
- Among the total liquor seized, 3,759 litres was countrymade, 30 litres was beer and 127 litres was Indian made foreign liquor
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: DMK has ‘1st copyright’ on corruption: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu
- PM Modi accuses DMK of corruption, divisive politics in Tamil Nadu, blames DMK for 2G scam, vows to expose their dangerous politics.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Supreme Court voices concern over ‘profuse’ misuse of social media platforms
- Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud had recently shared an incident in which he was the target of “trolling” and “vicious” abuse on social media.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: NCR parents’ association writes to DM over non-refund of school fee for Covid years
- The association has handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate urging him to form a district fee regulatory committee, comprising parents and other stakeholders, to probe claims and take action in case of non-compliance.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Yadav voters are upset with SP’s stance on Ram temple: Jaiveer Singh
- The Bhartiya Janata Party has fielded the minister of tourism and culture, Jaiveer Singh, from the Samajwadi Party’s stronghold, Mainpuri. In a tête-à-tête, Hindustan Times explored Singh’s strategies and chances in the toughest challenge ahead.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Voters’ list finalised: GB Nagar has 1,882,177 voters
- Of the total 1,882,177 voters in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida has 437,812 men voters, 345,047 women voters and 13 of the third gender. In Dadri, there are 397,652 men voters, 331,757 women voters and 72 transgenders while Jewar has 200,082 men, 169,725 women and 17 transgender voters
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: JJP big worries: Brewing protest in Hisar, Jind and Fatehabad
- The party has suffered a major blow in Fatehabad as prominent faces like party’s state chief Nishan Singh, state vice-president Surender Lega, general secretary of the state unit Rekha Sakeya, secretary Mamta Kataria, Fatehabad city president Pawan Chug and Tohana halka chief Jagjit Singh left the party
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Vigilant voters keeping EC on toes
- The poll body has received nearly 1,400 complaints so far with 90% poll violation reports turning true. Drugs, cash etc worth ₹15 crore seized so far, even as during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls total quantity of drugs and cash seized was ₹18 crore
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Paper leak case: An MBBS drop-out, kingpin lived lavishly, lent ₹1cr to friends, say cops
- The 37-year-old has allegedly leaked multiple national level test papers, such as those of State Bank of India (SBI), the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) post-graduate examination, and All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT), among others, said investigators.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Back in dalit capital after 5 yrs, Akash faces a daunting task
- BSP chief Mayawati’s political successor faces a tough challenge because the BJP has not lost in Agra, declared reserved constituency, since 2009, while the BSP has never had an MP here. Armed with PDA formula, Samajwadi Party too is making inroads in the Jatav vote bank this election.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Pune city police identifies 1K criminals ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Individuals involved in body offences, murder, riots, who have been released on bail have been identified and a bond will be signed from them to avoid their further involvement in crime during election period
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Battle royale between legacies on cards in Allahabad
- BJP's Neeraj Tripathi vs. Congress' Ujjwal Raman Singh for Allahabad seat. Son of former UP Assembly speaker vs. son of eight-time MLA.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Modi-Yogi big factor in Lok Sabha polls: U.P. minister Suresh Khanna
- Even those ideologically opposed to the BJP are going to vote for us, says Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kingpin of UP Police exam paper leak arrested from Greater Noida
- Brijesh Kumar Singh, assistant superintendent of police, STF, Meerut zone, said on Wednesday, they received reliable information that racket kingpin, 37-year-old Ravi Atri would be arriving at the Khurja bus stand in Jewar. Acting on tip-off, he was arrested
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: MLA Abbas Ansari visits father Mukhtar Ansari’s grave, attends ‘fatiha’ ritual
- Abbas, who is lodged in the Kasganj jail, was brought to Ghazipur in a prison vehicle amid tight security as per the direction of the apex court, said a senior police officer.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 11 booked for assaulting six wrestlers in Gurugram Sector 79
- Based on CCTV footage, the police identified 11 people who belong to Shikohpur village, in Sector 78. A senior police officer said that they had identified the 11 suspects and detained three of them from different areas for questioning
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Police warn transgenders against demanding money
- Pune police ban transgenders from gathering at traffic junctions, demanding money. Violators face legal action under various sections of the IPC.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 4 convicted in 2016 murders and gang rapes in Nuh village
- The police initially registered a case on August 25, 2016, and arrested four men — Sandeep, Karamjit, Amarjeet and Rahul Verma, and filed a charge sheet against the four in November that year, charging them with gang rape and murder
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations in city today
- The city moon sighting committee confirmed the crescent sighting after which Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers will be held at different mosques and Idgah on Thursday
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s new list out, pits Manoj Sinha aide against Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur
- Former PM Chandra Shekhar’s son fielded from Ballia, Keshari Nath Tripathi’s son to contest from Allahabad, U.P. minister Jaiveer Singh to take on Dimple in Mainpuri; suspense on Kaiserganj and Rae Bareli continues
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kingpin of UP Police exam paper leak arrested from Greater Noida
- Brijesh Kumar Singh, assistant superintendent of police, STF, Meerut zone, said on Wednesday, they received reliable information that racket kingpin, 37-year-old Ravi Atri would be arriving at the Khurja bus stand in Jewar. Acting on tip-off, he was arrested
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: MLA Abbas Ansari visits father Mukhtar Ansari’s grave, attends ‘fatiha’ ritual
- Abbas, who is lodged in the Kasganj jail, was brought to Ghazipur in a prison vehicle amid tight security as per the direction of the apex court, said a senior police officer.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 11 booked for assaulting six wrestlers in Gurugram Sector 79
- Based on CCTV footage, the police identified 11 people who belong to Shikohpur village, in Sector 78. A senior police officer said that they had identified the 11 suspects and detained three of them from different areas for questioning
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Police warn transgenders against demanding money
- Pune police ban transgenders from gathering at traffic junctions, demanding money. Violators face legal action under various sections of the IPC.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 4 convicted in 2016 murders and gang rapes in Nuh village
- The police initially registered a case on August 25, 2016, and arrested four men — Sandeep, Karamjit, Amarjeet and Rahul Verma, and filed a charge sheet against the four in November that year, charging them with gang rape and murder
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations in city today
- The city moon sighting committee confirmed the crescent sighting after which Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers will be held at different mosques and Idgah on Thursday
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s new list out, pits Manoj Sinha aide against Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur
- Former PM Chandra Shekhar’s son fielded from Ballia, Keshari Nath Tripathi’s son to contest from Allahabad, U.P. minister Jaiveer Singh to take on Dimple in Mainpuri; suspense on Kaiserganj and Rae Bareli continues
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 11, 2024: Onion trade drives poll pitch in Nashik-Ahmednagar belt