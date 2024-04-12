Latest News, Live Updates Today April 12, 2024: King Charles ‘desperate’ to meet Prince Harry’s kids Archie and Lilibet as life is too…

Live
King Charles 'desperate' to meet Prince Harry's kids Archie and Lilibet as life is too…
- King Charles seeks to heal royal divide with Prince Harry, plans to ‘propose royal reunion at Balmoral’.
Apr 12, 2024 8:08 AM IST
Critics mocked Joe Biden after 'I'm in the 20th century' gaffe
- After Joe Biden’s gaffe about being in the “20th century,” conservative voices quickly take to social platform to mock the president.
Apr 12, 2024 8:05 AM IST
Haryana bus accident update: FIR says 'drunk' driver ignored children's pleas to slow down
- Mahendragarh bus accident: According to the police, the incident took place near Unhani village in Kanina around 8.30 am, on Thursday.
Apr 12, 2024 7:55 AM IST
Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 12, 2024 to start your day
- From PM Modi's interview to Michael Douglas on India's religious diversity, here are top 10 news headlines on April 12, 2024, to start your day.
Apr 12, 2024 7:46 AM IST
White House pressed to act against Chinese EV imports amid national security concerns
- Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown urges President Biden to take decisive action against the import of Chinese electric vehicles, citing national security concerns.
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Man kills office colleague in Pune for alleged sexual assault of relative
- Man arrested for murder in Pimpri-Chinchwad over alleged sexual assault. Accused, victim were colleagues at real estate company. Case filed under IPC Section 302.
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Rapper Polo G arrested on weapons charges following police raid at Manhattan hotel
- Rapper Polo G was taken into custody on gun-related charges after a maid at a Manhattan hotel discovered a loaded Glock in his room on Wednesday.
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hours before deadly crash, parents tried to take keys from 'drunk' driver
- Some parents of school children at Kheri village had snatched the key from the bus driver in the morning and informed school principal about the drunk driver.
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Amid youth push, BJP list also leans on experience as party stretches age limit
- There are as many as 20 leaders who are between the ages of 70-74, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is 73 and defence minister Rajnath Singh (72).
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
BJP attempting to turn India into an authoritarian state, says Gogoi
- Since Jorhat is the home town of my father and he represented the seat in Lok Sabha and was also an MLA from the district, there’s a deep personal connection, says Gogoi
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
IMD predicts rain, hail for Delhi and NW India
- IMD warns of thundershowers, hail, and strong winds in northwest India this weekend, impacting agriculture. Delhi sees hottest day, relief expected.
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
SC rejects govt's plea on order to pay HIV+ veteran ₹1.5 crore
- Supreme Court dismisses govt's review petition, upholds ₹1.5 crore compensation for ex-air force corporal who contracted HIV from military hospital transfusion.
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Noida: Land rates main poll issue in rural belt
- All parties have promised farmers the best deals for agricultural land notified for acquisition for either the Noida international airport in Jewar or other development projects
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
BJD names 33% women candidates, like in 2019
- The party had won five of the seven Lok Sabha seats where it has put up women candidates in 2019, losing only Koraput and Sundargarh
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
After ED action, CBI arrests BRS's K Kavitha in Tihar jail
- CBI arrests K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM, in Delhi excise policy corruption case involving AAP leaders.
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
6 schoolchildren dead in Haryana bus crash
- The victims — five boys and a girl — were identified as Satyam (16), Yuvraj (14), brothers Yashu (15) and Anshu (13), all of whom live in Jharli village; and Vansh (14) and Rinki (15), both from Dhanonda village
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Corruption hits all, action by agencies will not stop: PM Modi
- PM Modi emphasized the government's commitment to fighting corruption and expressed confidence in winning a historic third term.
Apr 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
'Good riddance': Caitlyn Jenner breaks silence over OJ Simpson's death; here's how they were connected
- Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday celebrated the death of football star OJ Simpson’s death by sharing her unfiltered response to the convicted felon’s passing.
