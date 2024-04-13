Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 13, 2024: House Speaker Mike Johnson seeks Donald Trump's support amid threat to his job. Former president responds
Apr 13, 2024 7:26 AM IST
Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 13, 2024.
Latest news on April 13, 2024: Former US President Donald Trump listens as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a press conference at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. They spoke about "election integrity," which has been one of the former president's top issues. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
World News Live Updates: House Speaker Mike Johnson seeks Donald Trump's support amid threat to his job. Former president responds
- House Speaker Mike Johnson meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss election integrity and the proposed bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote.
Apr 13, 2024 7:19 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray reacts to PM Modi's 'fake Shiv Sena' jibe: 'Not your degree'
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Maharashtra earlier this week, called the Uddhav Thackeray-led political party “fake Shiv Sena”.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Deployment of cops dressed as priests at KV Temple sparks row
- Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slams the state police’s decision, saying allowing cops to dress in anything other than their uniforms poses a big security risk
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: No proof of nexus with Salim Fruit syndicate: HC grants bail to trio accused of extortion
- The trio was booked by the crime branch along with Salim Fruit, Riyaz Bhati and some others in 2022 for allegedly trying to extort ₹62 lakh from a businessman who deals in catering and gold
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Second trial of Ram Lalla’s‘Surya Abhishek’ successful,trust releases video
- Experts of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, who carried out the trial are camping in Ayodhya now to make the ‘Surya Abhishek’ successful. Director of the CBRI, Roorkee, Prof Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla and Prof Devdutt Ghosh are overseeing the project.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Jitin is ‘Modi emissary’ on Varun’s turf - Pilibhit
- Supporters of BSP candidate Anis Ahmed Khan are raising the “local versus outsider” issue terming the BJP and SP candidates as outsiders who will leave the constituency once the election is over
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Bengaluru cafe blast accused nabbed after arduous chase
- The first clue that investigators found was CCTV footage of one of the accused leaving a bag that contained the IED device near the restaurant’s cash counter.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: K’taka arrests in Bengal spark a political slugfest
- According to people aware of the details, the two accused – Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib – were held from a hotel in New Digha in East Midnapore
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: ‘400 paar nahin, 400 haar...’: Akhilesh mocks BJP slogan
- SP chief launches poll campaign for INDIA bloc candidates from Pilibhit seat that will go to polls in the first round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Startup Mantra: Extending financial, infrastructural support to startups
- The government has started several schemes to help early-stage startups, entrepreneurs grow businesses in India
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Bengaluru cafe blast: Accused on state police radar since 2020
- A Karnataka police officer said that the state government will seek custody of the suspects within the next few days.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
- Saarthi Greentech launches Pune's first hydrogen fuel systems factory, while Nalco Water's solutions reduce freshwater usage for Lindstrom Group in India.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: O.J. Simpson’s defence was a harbinger of post-truth politics
- Ignore the facts, believe in conspiracies
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Charges by rivals, murmurs within roil AAP with just days to go for Lok Sabha elections
- With general elections looming, the party faces a crisis as leaders defect and others remain conspicuously silent, leaving the party's future in doubt.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: How Kejriwal’s arrest is playing out in Punjab
- With Mann as the face of the party in Punjab, the plan was to make his government’s achievements, especially poll guarantees such as 300 units of free power and 43,000 government jobs, the central theme of the campaign. But, a month later, the party has been compelled to change tack and focus on the incarceration of Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case three weeks ago.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Be wary of Delhi-based parties: SAD leader Romana
- Parambans Singh Romana on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to make public the “underhand deal he had arrived at with Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira by agreeing not to prosecute him” and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the BJP were forging a joint alliance against the Akali Dal.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Channi trying to gain political mileage out of religion: MLA Chaudhary
- MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said, “The Punjabi society stands as a beacon of communal harmony and brotherhood among people of all religions, but Channi was told to leave from a religious place due to his conduct.”
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Massive crowd-fund campaign raises ₹34 crore to save Kerala man on death row in Saudi Arabia
- The man, sentenced to death for an accidental killing from 2006, is likely to be pardoned as “blood money” has been raised to save him from the gallows.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Not right to comment when I have no knowledge of the case: Seechewal on Kejriwal’s arrest
- “It is not right to say or comment anything when I have no knowledge of the case in which Kejriwal has been arrested,” said Seechewal, adding that he would go and meet Kejriwal’s wife once his health improves.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: PSPCL sets up control room to prevent crop from catching fire
- Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has already set up a control room to prevent the wheat yield from catching fire caused by sparks emanating from electric transformers and wires ahead of the wheat harvesting in the state.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Statehood, elections soon, says PM in J&K
- The Lok Sabha elections have gained additional significance in the region because it will be the first major direct election since special status and statehood were taken away in August 2019
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: MEA issues travel advisory for Israel, Iran over rising tensions
- India advises citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel due to rising tensions. Indians in these countries urged to take precautions for safety.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Jaipal Bhullar gang aide held in Jalandhar; 3 kg heroin, 2 pistols seized
- The accused has been identified as Saaraj of Khilchian Kadim village in Ferozepur district. He reportedly smuggled the heroin from Pakistan. Commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma said acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift car bearing number PB05-AE-9641 approaching from the Verka milk plant service road. However, the car driver abruptly reversed the car to flee.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Bathinda, Faridkot: On campaign trail, BJP, AAP leaders at the receiving end of farmers’ ire
- Electioneering by BJP candidate from Faridkot Hans Raj Hans and AAP nominee from Bathinda Gurmeet Khudian is witnessing protests by villagers for being ‘anti-farmers’.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 3rd accused in 18-yr-old’s gang rape at Nabha college held
- Police on Friday arrested the third accused for allegedly gang-raping an 18-year-old student on a government college premises in Nabha. An FIR in the incident was lodged on April 8, and two accused, Davinder Singh and Ravneet Singh, had already been arrested.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Four killed as car crashes into tree in Muktsar
- The deceased have been identified as Darshan Singh (66), his wife Jaswinder Kaur (65), son Gurpreet Singh (44) and their family friend Jaskaran Singh Sidhu (42). They belonged to Muktsar town.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: School teacher ends life, principal among 3 booked for abetment
- Police retrieved her body from one of the classrooms. She was teaching in Kapurthala’s school for special children for the past four years. The incident came to light on Friday morning when the peon opened the classroom.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Drive to check fitness of 2,600 buses used by 527 Ggm schools to begin today
- The district administration said that 527 schools have been divided into five clusters and their buses will be checked according to the prescribed standards and safety rules at five designated places in Gurugram, Sohna and Pataudi
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
