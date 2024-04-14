Latest News, Live Updates Today April 14, 2024: Iran attack: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ready 'defensively, offensively'

Live
World News Live Updates: Iran attack: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ready 'defensively, offensively'
- Iran rained over 200 projectiles on Israel, many of whom were intercepted by the latter's defense systems
Apr 14, 2024 7:18 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Global outcry over Iran's attack on Israel sparks diplomatic frenzy. Who said what
- The Iranian mission to the United Nations warned Washington to keep out of Iran's conflict with Israel.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: GL Public School’s 11 buses found unfit & flouting rules
- A senior police official said the school has nearly 20 vehicles, out of which 11 buses’ fitness certificates had expired and five vehicles were seized on Friday
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida: Man pulled out of car, thrashed; video goes viral
- Late Saturday, the police arrested two suspects Lavish Yadav and Shivam Bidhuri, both aged 21 and students of a private university in Noida
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: VBA announces support to Vishal Patil if he chooses to fight from Sangli
- Sangli has seen high political drama within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Even as Congress staked claim over the seat citing it as its bastion, Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced the candidature of Chandradhar Patil much ahead of a formal announcement
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Sunetra Pawar gets emotional on “outsider” remark
- Earlier on Thursday, referring to Ajit Pawar’s appeal to Baramati voters to support a candidate with the Pawar surname in the Lok Sabha elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had countered it saying, there is the original Pawar and one coming from outside
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Survey: Biden almost caught up with Trump's early polling popularity
- A pre-election survey reports both Trump and Biden as “risky choices” as presidents for the country.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Rico Wade, Atlanta rap legend and Organized Noize producer, dies at 52 as tribute pours in
- Atlanta rap legend Rico Wade, a founding member of the Dungeon Family and legendary Organised Noize producer, has passed away at the age of 52.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar intensify poll campaign in Pune
- With the upcoming Lok Sabha election just three weeks away, these two candidates vying for the Baramati seat are adopting a similar approach, balancing their campaign efforts between urban parts on weekends and rural areas during weekdays
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 6 killed as van falls into gorge in Doda
- The injured were evacuated to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, he said, adding that the vehicle suffered extensive damage in the accident
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: It’s official: Vikramaditya to take on Kangana on Mandi LS seat
- The party’s central election committee met on Friday in New Delhi with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge as the chairperson to deicide on the four candidates
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: HP Congress ‘mulls taking back 2022 rebels’
- “We have received few applications from the leaders who rebelled against the official candidate in the 2022 assembly elections,” said Viplove Thaku
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP to win all 80 seats in UP: KP Maurya
- Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Opposition parties also knew the poll outcome, but they were contesting polls only to lose. Referring to the constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, Maurya remarked that whether it was didi (sister,referring to Priyanka Gandhi) or jija (brother-in-law, referring to Robert Vadra), both would face defeat there.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Young ‘King’ vs reel ‘Queen’ on Mandi Lok Sabha seat
- The Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh has a history of voting for candidates belonging to “royal” bloodlines
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Shiv Sena’s fractured kutumb navigate a crisis of loyalty
- With elections looming, the question of which faction commands the loyalty of the sainik base hangs in the balance.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Offline CUET-UG likely for 12 subjects that get over 100k registrations
- The exam, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency, will be administered in hybrid mode for the first time between May 15 and 31
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Rise of political heirs in Uttar Pradesh’s poll arena
- The second and third generations of many political stalwarts from Uttar Pradesh will be entering the electoral battlefield to carry forward their family’s political legacy.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Traffic diversions in Noida for Ambedkar Jayanti on Sunday
- As for parking arrangements for those coming for the programme at the Dalit Prerna Sthal, all the buses can be parked near DND toll plaza
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Anantnag: NC candidate Mian dispels rumours of backing out
- The NC had named Mian Altaf, who is former minister, as the candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Supreme Court judges pay tributes to justice Iyer
- Attorney general R Venkataramani delivered a lecture on the theme “In Search of Being Right: Citizens, Governance & Courts,” emphasising the invaluable contributions to judiciary by justice Iyer
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP yet to name Lok Sabha candidates for 3 Kashmir seats
- Some BJP leaders have even dropped hints that the saffron party won’t contest from Kashmir, but will support its allies
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: KCR slams Cong govt in T’gana for failing to fulfil its guarantees
- Telangana's former CM KCR criticized the collapsed Congress administration, accusing it of failing to fulfill promises and address people's issues.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Man crushed to death under car on Pune-Nashik highway; two held
- 45-year-old Sabbir Bepari was allegedly crushed to death under a car on Pune-Nashik highway. Two suspects, Abhijit Sonawane and Jeba Faquir, arrested.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Child trafficking racket busted; six held in Wakad
- Police said, they got a tip-off about a gang of women visiting Jagtap dairy area for the sale of an infant
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: AI can streamline, speed up delivery of justice: CJI
- By leveraging AI-powered tools, courts can streamline administrative processes, reduce paperwork and expedite the resolution of legal disputes, the chief justice said
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
