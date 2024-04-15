Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 15, 2024: Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 15, 2024 to start your day
Apr 15, 2024 8:12 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 15, 2024.
Latest news on April 15, 2024: Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan shows a video of drones and missiles heading toward Israel during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including Iran's recent attack against Israel in New York City on April 14.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 15, 2024 8:12 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 15, 2024 to start your day
- From tensions after Iran launched attack on Israel to vintage MS Dhoni's cameo in IPL, here are the top 10 news headlines on April 15, 2024, to start your day.
Apr 15, 2024 8:07 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jaishankar dials up Israel and Iran counterparts, expresses concern over conflict
- India has pushed for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the context of both the Israel-Hamas conflict and the tensions between Iran and Israel
Apr 15, 2024 7:53 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israelis defy fear with beach days and cafe outings after Iran’s drone attack: ‘A normal life for them’
- Iranians celebrate across streets after multi-front attack on Israel using suicide drones and missiles
Apr 15, 2024 7:51 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Foreign policy shift may shape Lok Sabha polls
- As Indian voters prepare to go to the polls, foreign policy will be a hallmark of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump makes stunning claims ahead of hush money trial: 'I will be forced to...'
- Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on prosecutor, Judge Juan Merachan and a key witness in the Stormy Daniels hush-money criminal trial against him.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: ‘Babasaheb, an important pillar of social reform’
- 19th annual conference at BBAU discussed Dr BR Ambedkar's life & contributions. Participants from across India attended. Various activities & competitions held.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Vishal Patil likely to file nomination from Sangli on April 16
- Patil has already collected nomination form and is likely to submit the papers as an independent with the support of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday, said sources close to him
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Election In Pincodes: Women’s safety still a pressing concern in West Delhi
- Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, HT looks at some key constituencies across India which encapsulate the issues shaping the elections.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida authority frees 56,000sqm land from illegal colonisers
- The land, located in 12 spots of eight villages, is worth ₹236.80 crore as per the prevailing market rates, according to officials
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Noida: 52-year-old arrested for raping 6-year-old girl
- Parents in their complaint said that their daughter used to play with that man, as they originally belong to the same town and he lives next door in Noida
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Bengali Club celebrates Poila Boishak with pomp and fervour
- Earlier in the day, thousands of Bengali community people wearing new outfits thronged the Kali Bari temple at Ghasiyari Mandi to seek blessings of the deity.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: After 2-day rescue op, six-year-old who fell in MP borewell found dead
- State Disaster Emergency Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and local administration were engaged in the rescue operation, but the boy was found unresponsive on Sunday
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Punjab faces kharif crop diversification challenge
- According to the Punjab agriculture director Jaswant Singh, the department has set a target to cover 2 lakh hectares under cotton in the 2024-25 kharif cycle. Punjab is struggling with diversification plans by turning farmers towards the cultivation of the traditional crop of cotton.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: 75-year-old woman burnt to death in locked flat, officials find no fire source
- Firemen could not detect any short-circuit in the switchboards, any mosquito coil that was lit or anything like diyas or candles in the house
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Free for all at Payal BJP workers’ meet
- The videos of the incident went viral on social networking sites in which the BJP workers were caught on camera assaulting each other with chairs, tables in Payal. The police intervened in the matter and pacified the annoyed party workers.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Netizens cite Logan Act violation as Trump's anti-Iran threat resurfaces
- Has Donald Trump violated the Logan Act with his threats to Iran? Divided netizens debate over the heated issue.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: All eyes on Spring Meetings this week as climate crisis intensifies
- UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell emphasised last week that the World Bank’s Spring Meetings, from April 17-19, will be crucial in addressing significant gaps in climate finance
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: With less than 300, Congress to contest fewest seats ever after deals with INDIA partners
- The Congress party will contest around 298 seats, down from previous elections.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Crucial Nyoma runway along LAC set for completion in October
- India is set to complete a 2.7-km runway at Nyoma airbase in Ladakh by October 2024, boosting infrastructure near the China border.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Preneet again faces farmers’ ire during poll campaign
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Patiala and wife of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, again faced farmer’s ire during her campaign in Samana town on Sunday.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: UCC, CAA, one election in BJP’s ‘Modi ki guarantee’ manifesto
- BJP releases manifesto for 2024 elections, focusing on development, welfare, and governance, with promises on social groups, sectors, and policies.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India inks deals with Brazil, Argentina for pulses import
- India’s output of pulses dipped to 23.4 million tonne in 2023-24 from 26.1 million tonne a year ago, the agriculture ministry estimates
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: OPS Seal-VI: 5,137 vehicles entering, exiting Punjab checked, 200 challaned
- To ensure free, fair and peaceful Lok Sabha elections, the Punjab Police on Sunday carried out a special operation ‘OPS Seal-VI’ aimed at checking all the vehicles entering or exiting the border state of Punjab to keep vigil around the movement of drug smugglers and bootleggers.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Iran’s attack unprecedented, Israel’s success spectacular: US official
- Joe Biden asked PM Benjamin Netanyahu to think through the next steps “carefully” and “strategically”, US official said
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: AAP protests against central govt’s ‘dictatorial’ attitude
- The AAP state leaders gathered at Corporation Chowk in Jalandhar to protest against central government’s “dictatorial attitude”. AAP’s Hoshiarpur candidate Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said, “Only the AAP is taking forward the thinking of Dr BR Ambedkar and working for the betterment of the common man.”
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: As poll day nears, parties strengthen booth-level strategy
- Congress has also started working at booth level strategy and a 12-member team for every Gram Panchayat in rural belts is working to contact voters
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ghaziabad: As poll day nears, parties strengthen booth-level strategy
- Congress has also started working at booth level strategy and a 12-member team for every Gram Panchayat in rural belts is working to contact voters
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 15, 2024: Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 15, 2024 to start your day