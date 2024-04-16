Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 16, 2024: Sydney church attack ‘religiously motivated terrorist act’, says police. Top updates
Apr 16, 2024 7:16 AM IST
Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here.
Latest news on April 16, 2024: Security officers stand guard outside Orthodox Assyrian church in Sydney, Australia after a bishop and churchgoers were stabbed in the church.
Apr 16, 2024 7:16 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Sydney church attack ‘religiously motivated terrorist act’, says police. Top updates
- Sydney church stabbing attack: According to the police, the accused 16-year-old boy was “known to the police” but was not on any terror watch list.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Senior Pak police officer claims Tamba who killed Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh is ‘still alive’
- Senior superintendent of police (SSP) operations, Lahore, Syed Ali Raza told the Dawn newspaper that “Tamba is still alive but critically injured”. However, when PTI confronted Lahore police spokesperson Farhan Shah about the SSP’s statement on Monday, he declined to comment on the matter, terming it “sensitive”
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Foreign funding for NGOs a bid to stall public projects: Govt in SC
- A number of non-profits had their FCRA licences revoked as a result of the central government’s increased crackdown on NGOs and their foreign funding in the past few years
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Panchkula: School buses off-road, parents troubled
- They, however, decided to end the strike after the authorities agreed to give them a time of 10 days to comply with fresh guidelines
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India’s overall exports hit record $776.7 bn in FY24
- Merchandise exports fell to $437.06 billion in FY24, while services exports grew by 4.4% to a record $339.62 billion
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Awareness campaign: People ‘educated’ to vote for OPS
- This issue connects over 15 lakh families of state and central employees in UP who joined service after the new pension scheme was implemented, says a state employee
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Eight fire tenders stationed at Panchkula horticulture waste site
- Eight fire tenders stationed at Panchkula MC site after a major fire. Smouldering and smoke continue; suspected cause is a short circuit.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Record ₹4600-crore inducements seized ahead of polls, says Election Commission
- Compared to the corresponding period of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the current seizures represent a significant increase across all categories.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: String of new BJP entrants puts focus on headhunter
- Headhunter, recruiter, induction and orientation specialist, are perhaps not the roles one would associate with a national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but they are ones Vinod Tawde, 61, has played with aplomb.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Police recovers cash, jewellery stolen from Chandi Mata Temple
- Police recovered stolen jewellery from two arrested for theft at Chandi Mata temple. Accused identified as Sukha, 25, and Golu, 24, with a history of thefts.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to enter Uttar Pradesh campaign arena on Wednesday
- Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to address joint press conference in Ghaziabad, Priyanka Gandhi to hold road show in Saharanpur on Wednesday
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: SC allows women army officers to challenge promotion policy
- The army had argued in the past that an officer must meet the “essential eligibility criteria” of minimum two confidential reports (CR) in colonel select rank
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US sees travel chaos as anti-Israel protestors block Golden Gate Bridge traffic: ‘Stop the world for Gaza’
- In solidarity with Palestinians, anti-Israel protestors hit the roads on Monday, causing traffic jams around the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Modi’s priority to restore peace in Manipur: Shah
- The priority of the next government at the Centre under PM Modi would be to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur through talks, the Union home minister said.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
