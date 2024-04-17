Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 17, 2024: War of words over manifesto become flashpoint of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Apr 17, 2024 8:09 AM IST
Track the real-time developments of major events for April 17, 2024.
Latest news on April 17, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ajay Aggarwal/ HT Photo)
Apr 17, 2024 8:09 AM IST
India News Live Updates: War of words over manifesto become flashpoint of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
- On Tuesday, the BJP knocked at the doors of the Election Commission, calling the Congress manifesto ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ to ‘corrupt practices amounting to bribery’
Apr 17, 2024 8:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: What Jokowi’s inglorious exit means for Indonesia
- The outgoing president is playing kingmaker to a controversial ex-general
Apr 17, 2024 7:52 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Riley Strain death: Mom says he texted her about his drink tasting odd, ‘Maybe there was something in it’
- University of Missouri senior Riley Strain’s mother has revealed that her son texted her that his drink tasted odd the night he went missing in Nashville
Apr 17, 2024 7:29 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Eknath Shinde vows to ‘finish Lawrence Bishnoi’ after meeting actor Salman Khan
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan on Tuesday, vowing to “finish Lawrence Bishnoi” after the firing incident outside the actor's Bandra residence.
Apr 17, 2024 7:10 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Ram Navami: Bengal police on 'high alert' ahead of Hindu Jagaran Manch's 5,000 religious processions
- Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal have become a political battleground in recent years with rallies escalating into major political face-offs and communal riots
Apr 17, 2024 7:04 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Gypsy Rose Blanchard split from husband after ‘major fight’ over food hoarding, was reminded of her abusive mom: report
- A new report has claimed that Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Anderson, split after arguments over food hoarding
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Pramod Tiwari meets Revati Raman, Ujjwal; discusses Cong-SP rallies
- Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday met his ‘ family friend of 40 years’ senior veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Kunwar Revati Raman Singh at his residence in Ashok Nagar. Congress candidate from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat and Revati Raman Singh’s son Ujjwal Raman Singh was also present during the meeting.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kashmir leaders slam delay in construction of bridge after boat capsizes in Gandbal
- Leaders question government for delay in completing Jhelum bridge after boat tragedy in Srinagar. Former CMs demand inquiry, blame administration for lapses.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: UPSC 2023: Two from Noida make it to top 20
- Wardah Khan (24), a resident of Sector 82, secured the 18th rank while Akash Verma (29), a resident of Sector 93, secured the 20th rank
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Blind mother, widower father mourn losses in Gandbal boat capsize tragedy
- Elderly woman awaits update on her missing son and grandson; man loses wife, twin sons after boat capsizes in Jhelum in Gandbal, Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Kangana Ranaut calls herself a ‘messenger’ of Mandi’s people
- Kangana Ranaut said she would raise their issues that concern the people of Mandi if she were to be elected to the Lok Sabha
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Will not let BJP distract us from Himachal’s real issues, says Vikramaditya Singh
- Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh said he would campaign with positivity and will tour all the regions of Himachal
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Amidst opposition’s ‘Brajwasi vs Pravasi’ campaign, Hema banks on Modi factor for hattrick of wins
- n response to the opposition’s charge, Hema Malini hopes that the Modi factor and the alliance with the Jat-based RJD will seal the deal for her. For the movie star of the bygone era, Modi is the superstar in her electoral campaign.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav in Ghaziabad today to jointly campaign for Dolly Sharma
- INDIA bloc insiders said the two leaders coming together will have a major impact these elections across Uttar Pradesh and especially in 13 seats of western UP
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu says electorate will teach turncoats a lesson
- Sukhvinder Sukhu says during the BJP rule, Himachal has reached 18th position in qualitative education and steps are being taken to further improve it
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Chartered accountant’s death: FIR registered on court’s direction
- The FIR further stated that “the incident took place when he was in three foot deep water”. During a prima facie investigation, it was revealed that the school outsourced its swimming pool facility to a third-party vendor for commercial purposes
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Row over Ram Navami across parties ahead of Phase 1 voting
- Ram Navami celebrations have turned into a political battleground in recent years with rallies escalating into major political face-offs and even communal riots
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Parties wait for 1st move in Rae Bareli, Kaiserganj
- The reasons are the same – a high-profile incumbent, uncertainty about the current political scenario, and a cautious approach by the parties that hold the seat
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 29 Maoists dead in fierce Chhattisgarh operation
- The encounter comes days before the Left Wing Extremism-hit constituencies in south Chhattisgarh go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 6 die as boat with students overturns in Srinagar's Jhelum river
- The boat overturned around 8am as the wooden boat, roughly 15-feet long and seven-feet wide, headed from Gandabal towards Batwara, with 15 passengers on board
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Man dies after a speeding truck rams his motorbike in Greater Noida
- It came to fore that Pal was not wearing a helmet when the incident took place. He sustained multiple injuries, including severe head injuries
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Family relationship can be improved after elections: Sunetra
- She said her priority as an MP will be to develop the entire constituency on the lines of Baramati which is presented as a role model of development
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Maval has 632 overseas voters and 751 service voters
- According to the final notification of the voters list published on January 23, 2024, Maval has 13.10 lakh male voters and 11.98 lakh female voters
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Vision paper: Mohol, Dhangekar, More bat for better city traffic
- From traffic, garbage, employment to a separate airport, each candidate put forth his views and how to push these issues if elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Delhi's GB Nagar dmeclares paid holiday on April 26 for voting
- The DM has urged all employers to adhere to the orders and warned them that legal action will be initiated in case of a violation.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Vishal Patil banks on Sangli’s rebel tradition, Uddhav expects Cong action against revolt
- Addressing a gathering on Tuesday after officially submitting his nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, Patil emphasised the district’s tradition of rebellion
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: In Solapur, Devendra Fadnavis criticises CPI (M)’s Narsayya Adam
- In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Solapur to deliver over 15,024 homes in the district to beneficiaries from the economically weaker sections of society
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: JJP shares 5 picks for Haryana; rapper to contest Gurugram seat
- Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) announces Lok Sabha nominees in Haryana, including singer Fazilpuria for Gurugram against BJP incumbent.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Sunetra, Supriya to file nomination on April 18
- Earlier, it was decided that the Mahayuti candidates from Pune, Baramati and Shirur will file nomination form together on the same day by holding a public rally
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ludhiana PAU to restart honours in fashion design
- PAU’s college of community science dean said, “Fashion designing is a creative realm where fabric and style intertwine to create classic apparels, upholsteries and accessories; this is a promising field which imparts vocational skills in students in line with National Education Policy 2020”
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Nominated by BJP, Udayanraje finally gets his way
- In Satara, Udayanraje is preparing to avenge the 2019 defeat by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP undivided) Shriniwas Patil
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: DU leads the way — Miranda House, St Stephen’s alumni in top 5 of UPSC
- Donuru Ananya Reddy from Telangana’s Ponnekal village, a graduate of Geography from Delhi University’s Miranda House College, got 3rd rank in her first attempt
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Delhiwale: Chicken Corner and a bookstore
- Iconic bookstores in Delhi like Maktaba Jamia Limited are being replaced by other businesses, like Chicken Corner, triggering nostalgia for a bygone era of literary culture.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Ludhiana DC asks for declaration of Safe School Vahan policy within a week
- Safe School Vahan Policy norms make it mandatory for school buses to have CCTV cameras, fire extinguisher, attendant and staff with uniform, pollution control clearance, contact number of fire station, police, installation of speed governors, women attendant for girl students travelling in buses, first aid kits among others
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Man kills woman in Delhi, makes her 10-year-old son clean up blood
- The accused, Sanjay Singh, from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, was in an extramarital relationship with the victim
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Gurugram H-Rera penalises developer for violating norms
- The court observed that a promoter shall not accept a sum of more than 10% of the total cost without first entering into a written agreement for sale with such person
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Fresh row brewing between LG, AAP over ‘water crisis’ in Delhi
- Water scarcity in Delhi sparks feud between LG and AAP as a girl stabs neighbor over water. LG blames state government, AAP calls it optics.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
