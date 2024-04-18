Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 18, 2024: Number Theory: A portrait of India's 18 million 1st-time voters
Apr 18, 2024 8:31 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 18, 2024.
Latest news on April 18, 2024: Some first-time voters from Chandigarh pose after the recent mayoral elections. (HT Photo)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 18, 2024 8:31 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Number Theory: A portrait of India's 18 million 1st-time voters
- This is the 2nd of a two-part data journalism series about characteristics of India’s voters. The 1st looked at difference between 2024 voters & other LS polls.
Apr 18, 2024 8:29 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 18, 2024 to start your day
- From Ghulam Nabi Azad's attack on Rahul Gandhi to Kevin Pietersen's viral moment,here are the top 10 news headlines on April 18, 2024, to start your day.
Apr 18, 2024 8:22 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Former Mohali councillor returns to SAD ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Kahlon, who was previously SAD’s district president (urban), had switched to the Azad Group during the municipal corporation elections in April 2021 amid differences with the party
Apr 18, 2024 8:21 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Show-cause notice issued to Dera Bassi factory over discrepancies in methanol use
- Power Chem Tech in Dera Bassi produces formaldehyde using methanol as raw material but failed to show the stock register and methanol bills
Apr 18, 2024 8:20 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: In death, Panchkula-based scribe gives gift of sight to two
- Upon the request of her husband, Arun Loomba, the PGIMER eye donation team was summoned to the hospital to retrieve the corneas, which upon transplantation, restored the sight of two corneal blind patients
Apr 18, 2024 8:17 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Drummer held for stealing jewellery, cash from Chandigarh house
- Chandigarh Police said the accused was a professional drummer and turned to burglaries to fulfil his drug addiction needs
Apr 18, 2024 8:16 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Chandigarh traffic police to enforce seat belt mandate for school buses
- This point was highlighted by Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Road Safety) Jaswinder Singh during the recent meeting
Apr 18, 2024 8:15 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Will make Chandigarh a sports, yoga hub, says BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon
- He was speaking at the prize distribution and closing ceremony of the First Mahatma Hansraj Men Seniors T20 tournament held at Baba Balak Nath Cricket Stadium in Kaimbwala, Chandigarh
Apr 18, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Lok Sabha polls a fight to save democracy, says Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari
- At a meeting with district president Surjit Dhillon in Manimajra, he discussed the issues of broken roads, lack of basic amenities like parks and parking spaces, and also absence of medical facilities, promising to provide these facilities if voted to power
Apr 18, 2024 8:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: What happens if Ukraine loses?
- Russian victory would be debilitating for the West, and especially for Europe
Apr 18, 2024 7:59 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Benjamin Netanyahu's curt reply to West on Iran: 'Israel to make own…'
- On Wednesday, Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi warned that "tiniest invasion" by Israel would bring a “massive and harsh” response.
Apr 18, 2024 7:49 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden pays tribute to ex-US senator Bob Graham after his death: ‘He was full of humor and humanity’
- President Joe Biden has paid a tribute to former Florida governor and US Sen. Bob Graham after his death
Apr 18, 2024 7:47 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US official reacts to Elon Musk's remark on India's permanent UNSC seat
- In January, billionaire Elon Musk said that India not having a permanent seat at the UNSC is “absurd”.
Apr 18, 2024 7:40 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince William returns to public duties weeks after Kate Middleton's cancer revelation
- Prince William will return to his public duties after being absent from official engagements since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.
Apr 18, 2024 7:10 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Anti-Israeli protesters terrify Jewish riders with antisemitic slogans on NYC subway, yell ‘Iran, you make us proud’
- A viral video shows anti-Israel protesters on a New York City subway threatening Jewish riders with horrifying antisemitic slogans
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Firing at Salman Khan’s house: Accused wanted to scare, not kill, says report
- Two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra on early Sunday morning.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Belarus' parliament votes to leave Europe's conventional forces treaty already abandoned by Russia
- The bill, introduced by President Alexander Lukashenko, could pave the way for Belarus — Russia’s ally in the war in Ukraine — to expand its military.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: French President Emmanuel Macron calls for tougher sanctions against Iran as EU leaders gather for a summit
- Macron’s remarks came as EU leaders gathered in Brussels for a summit, as well as the war in Ukraine and ways to boost the bloc’s competitiveness.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US, Italy agree to work together to counter spread of misinformation
- The two countries also pledged to invest in AI tools to tackle the spread of fake news and to create a shared database on detected manipulation activities.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Meta shouldn't force users to pay for data protection: EU watchdog
- Meta in November launched a "pay or consent" system allowing users to withhold use of their data for ad targeting in exchange for a monthly fee
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: PCS-2023: OBC, EWS cutoffs higher than those of unreserved category
- UPPSC releases category-wise cutoff of PCS (preliminary) Exam-2023. A total of 4047 candidates were declared successful for the main examination. In the final result declared on January 23, 251 candidates were declared successful. Due to non-availability of eligible candidates, two posts of technical assistant (geography) (one each of OBC and SC) were left vacant.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Chandrakant Patil asks workers to work hard to win Solapur, Madha seats
- Patil met party leaders like MLA Samadhan Awtade and former minister Laxman Dhobale at Mangalwedha and attended a meeting called by Shiv Sena Solapur district head Shivajirao Sawant
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Now, question banks to help students prepare for competitive exams
- The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, along with the State Institute of Science Education (SISE) and subject experts from select universities, colleges and secondary schools, has jointly prepared these question banks for science and mathematics , according to officials of the state secondary education department.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Tsunami alert issued after Indonesia volcano erupts several times; thousands asked to leave
- The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Cameras to be installed on Delhi-Jaipur highway to curb traffic violations: NHAI
- NHAI officials announced the plan at a road safety meeting held on Tuesday, a statement issued by the district administration said.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Rao Inderjit Singh opens poll office in Sec-15
- The Gurugram MP said that he was confident that traditional BJP supporters will vote for the party in large numbers in Gurugram and Rewari, adding that he expected that people from the minority community in Nuh and other districts would also vote for him
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: UP hires air ambulances, choppers for emergencies during Lok Sabha polls
- According to a highly placed official, these helicopters would be stationed in Moradabad and air ambulances in Bareilly for the first phase on April 19.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Rao Inderjit Singh opens poll office in Sec-15
- The Gurugram MP said that he was confident that traditional BJP supporters will vote for the party in large numbers in Gurugram and Rewari, adding that he expected that people from the minority community in Nuh and other districts would also vote for him
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: UP hires air ambulances, choppers for emergencies during Lok Sabha polls
- According to a highly placed official, these helicopters would be stationed in Moradabad and air ambulances in Bareilly for the first phase on April 19.
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 18, 2024: Number Theory: A portrait of India's 18 million 1st-time voters