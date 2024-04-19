Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 19, 2024: Joe Biden mocked after mixing up Haifa and Rafah during interview on Gaza conflict: 'This man should retire'
Apr 19, 2024 7:03 AM IST
Joe Biden is being mocked after mixing up Haifa and Rafah during an interview on the Gaza conflict
Apr 19, 2024 7:03 AM IST
Joe Biden mocked after mixing up Haifa and Rafah during interview on Gaza conflict: 'This man should retire'
- Concerns over Joe Biden’s mental health has become a topic of discussion again after he made an embarrassing mistake during an interview about the Gaza conflict
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
BJP breaking all norms to stay in power: Cong leader
- Speaking to media persons in Lucknow along with All India Congress Committee spokesman Abhay Dubey, she listed the prices of essential commodities and said the ruling party had failed to control rising inflation.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
BMC identifies 74 vulnerable landslide-prone areas
- Out of 160 landslide-prone areas in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now identified 74 vulnerable ones, comprising natural hillocks and elevated lands
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Yogi performs 'Rudra Mahayagya' at Gorakhnath temple
- Amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, women clad in yellow dresses fetched kalash from Bheem Sagar in the temple premises before embarking on the Kalash Yatra, which began from Mansarovar and reached Yagshala.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Phase 1 of LS elections: 40K civil police personnel, 280 armed police companies deployed for polls in U.P.
- Additional director general of law and order, Amitabh Yash said that as many as 248 barriers had been set up for checking during the first phase of polling.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Delhiwale: Learning to see a new landmark
- New landmark Sahibabad station enriches Ghaziabad's architecture. Part of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, it stands out with futuristic design and nearby colonial-era bridge.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Neurosurgery dept of SGPGI to celebrate its foundation day
- Over 200 top neurosurgeons to attend programs at SGPGIMS, Lucknow, for foundation day celebrations. Theme: 'Vascular Neurosurgery: Making Complex Easier'.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
US Congress moves ahead on bill to push TikTok's Chinese owner to sell
- The Republican-controlled House included the measure in a sweeping $95 billion legislative package that would provide aid to allies including Ukraine and Israel
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
A dilemma or strategy? Akhilesh maintains suspense over Kannauj
- Kannauj is the seat from where the SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav, started his political career in 2002 after his father and SP patriarch, Mulayam, won this constituency for the first time in 1999.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Why stop a system that is working well: Supreme Court on EVMs
- The SC also sought information about reports that four EVMs mistakenly recorded votes for the BJP during mock elections in Kerala earlier this week
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha elections: World's largest polls begins today
- LS polls are a mind-boggling affair in India, where voting population is larger than combined populations of the US, the UK, Brazil, Russia, Japan, and France.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
- The single market has supported the rise of European giants in different industries, from aviation to chemicals to cars.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Court sentences Ludhiana woman to death for killing neighbour's child
- On the day of the killing, Kaur abducted Dilroz from a lane near her home at 2.15pm, driving the toddler on a scooter 13 kilometers away to Salem Tabri, where she buried her alive in a pre-dug pit
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
ED: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal eating sweets, mangoes to raise sugar level
- Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi responded by saying there was a “huge conspiracy” to kill Kejriwal in prison, attributing jump in his blood sugar levels.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hi-tech landing system at Prayagraj airport soon
- DGCA team conducts survey, and after the report it will seek permission from IAF to install advanced CAT-III landing system
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
At UN, Iran warns Israel against further military action
- Israel said it will retaliate against Iran's April 13 attack, which Tehran says was carried out in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Italian police arrests 'most wanted' US fugitive in St Peter's Square
- The fugitive, now in police custody, was identified as Moises Tejada, who is classified as violent by the New York state prison service's investigations unit.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Amid battle for ballots, a police station in Kanpur (over)loaded with silent guns
- The primary reason for this pile-up is the demise of the firearms’ owners and accumulation of guns in wake of election code of conduct that mandates arms licence holders to deposit their weapons at the police station to ensure law and order, and peaceful conduct of polls
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Support for AAP has grown after Kejriwal's arrest: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai
- In an interview with HT, the senior AAP leader said the party workers are reaching out to thousands of households every day.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Akash Anand to address public meeting in Varanasi on April 25
- Varanasi district unit BSP president Advocate Ravi Kumar said that the BSP workers and supporters from two divisions, including Varanasi and Mirzapur, would attend the meeting here.
