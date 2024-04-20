Latest News, Live Updates Today April 20, 2024: Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 20, 2024 to start your day

Live
Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 20, 2024 to start your day
Apr 20, 2024 8:36 AM IST
Latest news on April 20, 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
India News Live Updates: Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 20, 2024 to start your day
- From Amit Shah attacking Rahul Gandhi on Kashmir to Sonali Bendre recalling her role in Duplicate, top 10 news headlines on April 20, 2024, to start your day
Apr 20, 2024 8:32 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Iran downplays drone ‘attack’, says Israel link not established
- Iran-Israel conflict: Iran is investigating the Friday drone strikes, however, there has been no official confirmation of an Israeli link to the attack so far.
Apr 20, 2024 8:11 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 'Constitution was in danger under Congress' rule': BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Prasad claimed that Congress, during the emergency, made all the efforts to change the Constitution.
Apr 20, 2024 7:14 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Imran Khan claims wife Bushra Bibi given food laced with toilet cleaner inside jail
- Pakistan news: The court later ordered the medical examination of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Akbar Nagar: LDA starts nine-day special registration camp
- Lucknow Development Authority starts registration camp for PM Awas Yojana in Akbar Nagar, 1,700 residents registered, court directs extension of registration date.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: After boycott threat, poll officials meet voters at India’s highest polling station in Himachal
- Villagers in Himachal’s Tashigang, who have posted 100% voting in the last two elections, are miffed over being terminated as daily wagers with the public works department
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Lucknow’s Unani college to publicise treatment methods
- State Takmeel-Ut-Tib College and Hospital to conduct research on Unani medication's impact on chronic diseases like sciatica, rheumatoid arthritis, dyslipidemia, and menstrual cycle issues.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir: Two media portals asked to take down ‘partisan’ content
- The district election office in Srinagar issued similarly worded notices to editors of the two publications, asking them to remove the content within a day
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Pakistan: Two lawmakers suspended for creating ruckus in President Zardari's address in Parliament
- At times, the president seemed to lose his train of thought but remained composed and only acknowledged the protesters with a smile.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Posts of women officers should match entitlement: Supreme Court
- The army’s status report indicated that 20 women officers who were earlier given upgraded units have been issued regular units
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: China's Xi orders biggest military reorganization since 2015
- The aerospace and cyber units previously under the Strategic Support Force will now be organizationally parallel to the newly created Information Support Force
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Anantnag woman dies as house collapses after mudslide
- Officials said the rains continued in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second day affecting life and movement of traffic
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: IPL: Thala-smanic MS Dhoni rules fans’ hearts in Lucknow
- During the match in Lucknow on Friday, the entire Ekana Stadium stood up as Dhoni walked out to bat at the fall of the sixth CSK wicket (Moeen Ali).
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Lok Sabha polls: Udhampur voters brave bad weather to post 65% turnout on seat
- Complied data shows turnout till 5 pm while polling continued till 6 pm; 70.2% voters had exercised their right to franchise in 2019 general elections
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Man self-immolates outside Donald Trump's trial as jury selected
- A policeman could be seen hurrying with a fire extinguisher and CNN's reporter said there was a heavy stench of burning flesh and fuel.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Startup Mantra: Turning disability into opportunity
- SaralX was launched in July 2023 with a goal to make all digital platforms accessible to people with disabilities
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply over bar on surrogacy
- A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih noted that a matter related to the Surrogacy Act is already pending in the top court.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Ukraine, Israel aid advances in rare House vote as Democrats help Republicans push it forward
- Final House approval could come this weekend, when the package would be sent to the Senate.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Phase 1: 60.25% voter turnout on eight west UP seats
- Highest polling in Saharanpur - 65 95% and lowest in Rampur - 54.77%; polling peaceful, barring few complaints of EVM malfunction, booth capturing and omission of voters’ names
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: UAE launches relief operation in Gaza's bombed out second city
- Thousands of displaced residents have been trudging home through the apocalyptic landscape of the devastated city since the Israeli army pulled back.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: IISER Pune starts master’s programme in quantum tech
- IISER Pune launches a master's program in quantum technology with 20 students, including industry overlap, entrepreneurship, and patenting courses.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: SC asks two states to give status of cases on Patanjali's Ramdev
- Cases were filed by the Bihar and Chhattisgarh units of IMA in response to a viral video where Ramdev advised his followers not to rely on allopathy.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: How India’s aerial defence repels attacks
- India's air defence capabilities are under scrutiny after Israel's interception of Iranian missiles. The country is enhancing its arsenal with new systems.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Question papers to be bilingual: AICTE
- AICTE introduces bilingual question papers and encourages the use of local language in teaching to benefit students and promote cultural identity in education.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: From HT Archives: A nation mourns the demise of its former President
- Thousands bid farewell to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in Madras. Former President cremated with State honors after passing away at 86.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India votes: Fate sealed in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections
- Over 100 million people voted in the first phase of India's Lok Sabha polls. The provisional turnout was around 64-65%. Violence was reported in some regions.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pushes back in ‘sugary’ jail diet row
- ED earlier said Kejriwal was having mangoes & sweets, and drinking tea with sugar “to create a medical emergency to obtain sympathetic treatment from the court”
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Over 1K visitors evacuated after fire at Pune’s Phoenix Mall, none injured
- Due to the immediate implementation of safety protocols, all occupants were safely evacuated, and there were no injuries or damage to property, read a statement by Phoenix Mall administration
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Electoral bonds will be back after consultations: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
- BJP plans to reintroduce electoral bonds if re-elected in 2024, aiming for transparency. Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes Opposition, advocates economic stability.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Armed stalker, and a mother’s bid to save her child behind Bengaluru killings
- In Bengaluru, a mother, Geetha, saves her daughter Anusha from a knife attack by assaulting the attacker with a brick, leading to a double murder.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
