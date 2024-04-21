Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 21, 2024: On Mahavir Jayanti today: Meat shops closed in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra
Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here.
India News Live Updates: On Mahavir Jayanti today: Meat shops closed in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra
- Mahavir Jayanti: Animal Welfare Board of India on Saturday directed all state governments and union territories to ensure slaughterhouses shut down operations.
Apr 21, 2024 8:12 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 21, 2024 to start your day
- From PM Modi's prediction for Rahul Gandhi to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's new LA mansion, top 10 news headlines on April 21, 2024, to start your day.
Apr 21, 2024 7:55 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Prince Harry 'furious and in tears’ after cruel rejection by his father and royal's ‘vindictive’ move: Expert
- Prince Harry devastated by father's 'cruel rejection' and UK royals' 'vindictive' move to vacate Frogmore Cottage
Apr 21, 2024 7:52 AM IST
India News Live Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ‘question of life or death’ claim after jail report over Arvind Kejriwal's insulin
- Delhi excise policy: Sanjay Singh alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail.
Apr 21, 2024 7:37 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Over 14 Palestinians killed as violence flares in West Bank
- The Tulkarm Brigades, which groups forces from numerous Palestinian factions, said its fighters exchanged fire with Israeli forces on Saturday.
Apr 21, 2024 7:35 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Ukraine's Zelensky, Israel's Netanyahu thank US for granting aid amid war
- The two leaders statement came after the US House of Representatives approved a USD 95.3 billion foreign-aid package for Ukraine, Israel on Saturday.
Apr 21, 2024 7:05 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis in fresh spat over 2019's promise on CM post for Aaditya Thackeray
- Uddhav Thackeray's allegations triggered sharp criticism from Devendra Fadnavis who claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief has “lost his mind”.
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Sajad Lone eyes ‘dear friend’ Altaf Bukhari’s support in Baramulla
- Sajad Lone also offers his party’s support to Altaf Bukhari in Srinagar in efforts to put up united front against National Conference
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Sangam City gymnast qualifies for Asian Championship
- His qualification came after he scored the highest in artistic gymnastics trials held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Adversity lights the lamp of learning, inspires two girls from Deoria, Sitapur to ace UP Board exams
- At Sitapur’s Tikra village, the joy of Suresh Chandra Verma, 46, a sanitation worker, knew no bounds when he got the news of his only daughter Sheetal’s third rank
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Congress still looking for ‘suitable’ candidate from Himachal’s Kangra, Hamirpur
- Congress fielded candidates state minister Vikramaditya Singh and Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri from the Shimla and Mandi constituencies respectively.
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Change in mindset needed for new criminal laws: CJI DY Chandrachud
- The success of the three new criminal laws approved by Parliament will require a change in mindset, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said.
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Shot in arm for Congress as seven-time Himachal MLA Gangu Ram Musafir returns to party fold
- Gangu Ram Musafir had contested the 2022 Himachal assembly election as an independent from Pachhad in Sirmaur district after Congress gave a ticket to BJP turncoat Dayal Pyari.
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi
- Police said search operation was still underway in the area of Arnas and Reasi, adding that police were committed to neutralising any security threats
