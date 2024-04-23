Live
Latest News, Live Updates Today April 23, 2024: Alec Baldwin slaps anti-Israel protester's phone on being hounded to say ‘Free Palestine’ in coffee shop
Apr 23, 2024 7:27 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow all the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Track the real-time developments of major events for April 23, 2024.
Latest news on April 23, 2024: Alec Baldwin caught on camera on social media footage.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from India and around the world right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 23, 2024 7:27 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Alec Baldwin slaps anti-Israel protester's phone on being hounded to say ‘Free Palestine’ in coffee shop
- An ambush interviewer accosted Alec Baldwin in an NYC coffee shop while also referencing his upcoming criminal trial.
Apr 23, 2024 7:23 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory | Avoid these routes
- The vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the Delhi Police advisory said.
Apr 23, 2024 7:03 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Fatal shooting at West Richland school: ‘Woman killed’, gunman flees as cops lock down campus
- Shooting at West Richland Elementary School prompts critical lockdown, suspect still on the loose.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: NCP releases poll manifesto, promises several minority welfare schemes
- In its manifesto, the party has underlined that it believes in the right to live irrespective of caste, creed and religion and stressed that it keeps faith in equality, fraternity and unity. It has also demanded a caste-based census, a demand first raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Colaba-Cuffe Parade residents appoint arborist to prevent tree fall; 11 at high-risk category
- Trees were assessed based on factors such as their poor structural conditions, presence of defects, and likelihood of impacting life and property, and were categorised into high, moderate and low risk accordingly
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: ‘11 IIT (BHU) alumni crack UPSC’
- In a press statement, IIT (BHU) Varanasi announced the names of these candidates along with their branch of engineering here on Monday.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Pande holds meetings to mobilise support for INDIA bloc candidates
- Avinash Pande, AICC General Secretary, is leading coordination meetings in western UP to support INDIA bloc candidates in 5 Lok Sabha constituencies.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Taiwan hit with magnitude-6.0 quake after day of tremors
- The quake is the latest in the series of earthquakes that had been shaking the island since Monday afternoon.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Digvijaya Singh attends last rites of son-in-law
- Those aware of the situation said Singh attended the last rites of his son-in-law at Ramnagar, Barabanki.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Stop dumping waste into the Ganga: Activists
- Clean Ganga activist Rajesh Shukla and team clean Manikarnika Ghat for World Earth Day, urging people to save environment by avoiding plastic pollution.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Complete ban on liquor sale from April 24-26 before polling in Gautam Budh Nagar
- The orders are aimed to ensure that the political parties or their candidates do not use liquor to lure electors for votes, thereby, ensuring a free and fair election in the district
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Waste-line of 5 Gomti ghats reduced by 25000 MT: Greens
- Kudiya Ghat, Peepe Wala Pul, Mankameshwar Ghat, Jhule Lal Vatika and Shyam Mandir revived with the support of LMC, says founder of ‘Go For Gomti’
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Tacit understanding between BJP, BSP to divide votes: Danish Ali
- Sitting MP and Congress candidate Danish Ali says the BSP is out of the race and there is a straight fight between the NDA and INDIA bloc in the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: 104 names from one high-rise repeat on voter list, claims Samajwadi Party in Noida
- SP candidate Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to “cut” his votes with such an act.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Name of Marathi actor’s son triggers debate on social media in poll season
- The name of Marathi actor’s 11-year-old son has triggered a debate on social media with political contours amid the poll fever picking up
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Dry leaves catching fire on the rise, Noida residents seek authority’s help
- Anand Mohan, deputy director, horticulture department, Noida authority, said dry leaves are removed twice a week from city roads and sectors
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Barne files nomination from Maval Lok Sabha constituency
- Two-term MP Shrirang Barne on Monday filed his nomination as Mahayuti candidate of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde-faction) from the Maval Lok Sabha constituency
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Delhiwale: Remembrance of phones past
- Exorcist Syed Nabi Ahmed's transition from a black rotary dial to a modern landline phone symbolizes a shift in traditions in Old Delhi.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: Pet owner tries to cremate dog at Noida crematorium, locals protest
- Chauhan argued that the dog was also a part of their family and they wanted to perform its last rites in the proper manner
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Cities Live Updates: BJP trying to take mileage from works done by BSP govt in UP: Mayawati
- BJP and SP govts acquired land of farmers in GB Nagar at throwaway prices...farmers were cheated and harassed; BSP government gave appropriate compensation to them, says BSP chief
News india news Latest News, Live Updates Today April 23, 2024: Alec Baldwin slaps anti-Israel protester's phone on being hounded to say ‘Free Palestine’ in coffee shop